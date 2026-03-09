Doctor Turned Bureaucrat: AIIMS Graduate Secures Top Rank in UPSC 2025

In Rawatbhata, Rajasthan, a young man harboured ambitions that far exceeded the ordinary cycle of small-town life. Anuj Agnihotri’s early years were distinguished by diligence and academic curiosity, yet beneath the exterior lay a determination that would later define his extraordinary journey.

Medicine appeared a natural course, and he pursued an MBBS at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, mastering the rigours of anatomy, physiology, and patient care. For most, the white coat signals arrival; for Anuj, it opened the door to a loftier calling. He first cleared the UPSC CSE in 2023 and served briefly in the Union Territory cadre before aiming for All India Rank One in 2025.

During his medical training, a restless contemplation began to take shape. While the practice of healing was noble, it could not satisfy his desire to influence society at large. He began to envision a life in public service, where intellect, discipline, and insight could affect the lives of millions rather than just individuals. It was a daring pivot, from clinician to aspirant civil servant, from tending to patients to moulding the nation’s governance.

The precision of self-directed study

Anuj’s journey is defined by the rare combination of strict self-discipline and focus that guided every step of his pursuit. Rejecting coaching centres, he embraced self-directed study.

His days often extended to 13 hours, devoted to books, notes, and newspapers, with each hour carefully orchestrated for comprehension and retention. His home became a crucible for concentrated effort, where even the ordinary pulse of daily life was tempered to protect the sanctity of study. His family supported strict routines for meals, sleep, and study hours to minimise distractions.

Anuj Agnihotri’s early years were distinguished by diligence and academic curiosity. Photograph: (Moneycontrol Hindi)

Even while serving as a probationary officer in the Union Territories Civil Services, he remained resolute in his preparation. Earlier, he had already cleared the examination on his first attempt, proving his intellectual reasoning and focus.

However, he remained unswervingly committed to the ultimate goal, which is securing All India Rank One in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) 2025. He achieved this in his third attempt.

Triumph through tenacity

When the results were finally declared, his name stood at the pinnacle. His achievement was more than personal triumph; it was a result of the power of discipline, perseverance, and the conviction to pursue a path without shortcuts or external scaffolding.

Anuj Agnihotri’s journey is a story of consistent resolve, demonstrating that extraordinary success often arises not from privilege or guidance but from dedication, meticulous preparation, and the courage to follow one’s vision, even against formidable odds.

