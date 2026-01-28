A 17-YO Just Figured Out How to Fix Stale Indoor Air & Make Students 24% More Focused

By the time the evening crowd fills a popular gym in central Mumbai, the atmosphere changes in an almost palpable way. Mirrors fog slightly, breaths grow heavier, and even the most vigorous exercisers seem to falter. The cause is not muscle fatigue, but the quality of the air itself.

Indoor environments, particularly those that are crowded and poorly ventilated, often accumulate high levels of carbon dioxide. Every person exhales it with each breath, and when the air is not properly circulated, levels rise.

Unlike smoke or odour, carbon dioxide is imperceptible, yet its effects on the human body are unmistakable. Elevated concentrations induce lethargy, diminish mental acuity, provoke headaches, and slow recovery, even in those in peak physical condition.

“It is not something you can articulate immediately,” says Rohan Deshpande, a 32-year-old trainer who moves fluidly between the gym’s cardio and weight areas. “During peak hours, when 30 or 40 members occupy one section, the air feels stifling. You grow weary faster, not from exertion, but mentally. Focus diminishes, recovery is sluggish, yet few acknowledge it.”

The gym itself is impeccable. Equipment gleams, routines are precisely structured, and yet an invisible pressure persists. Runners abandon treadmills prematurely, lifters pause excessively between sets, and a subtle unease hangs in the space.

“For years, we accepted it as normal,” the gym trainer continues. “Mumbai is crowded; the air becomes oppressive. We pushed through, as though nothing could be done.”

Elsewhere, a schoolboy recognised this same suffocation. Unlike most, he refused to accept it.

A schoolboy’s first encounter

Hridank Garodia was 14 when he first experienced this phenomenon in his school classrooms. It was not dramatic; there were no sudden collapses and no moments of alarm. However, during lessons, a dull haze seemed to settle over his mind. He started experiencing headaches, and the attention waned, and even simple tasks felt arduous.

“At first, I assumed it was stress. But it persisted, day after day. Curiously, the moment I stepped outside, everything cleared. My mind felt alert and energetic again, as though it had been submerged and suddenly resurfaced,” he tells The Better India.

He was confronting a problem common in many indoor spaces, particularly those with high population densities. Each occupant contributes carbon dioxide to the air. Without adequate ventilation, the concentration rises, impairing cognitive function and inducing fatigue, headaches, and diminished alertness.

“In the classroom, it felt as though the room itself was pressing down on me,” he continues. “It was not the lessons, not the stress; it was literally the air. And because carbon dioxide is invisible, no one suspected it was the cause.”

This revelation set him on a path that would ultimately change indoor environments across Mumbai. Already curious about microbiology and biophysics, he now had a problem that was personal.

Experiments on the study table

Hridank began investigating microalgae, minute organisms capable of absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. These tiny green cells are highly efficient at photosynthesis, the process by which they convert light into energy while producing oxygen.

By late 2022, mason jars filled with vibrant algae lined his study table. “At first, there was no master plan,” he admits. “I wanted to observe whether it would work.”

For brief intervals, it did. Carbon dioxide levels fell, oxygen increased, and the air seemed perceptibly fresher. Nevertheless, the system was fragile. Nutrients depleted quickly, algae populations fluctuated unpredictably, and light conditions were inconsistent.

“It would operate for days, never for weeks or months,” he confesses. That delicate nature became the crucible for the next two years of experimentation.

Over six months, he conducted painstaking trials in his school laboratory under the guidance of his chemistry teacher, Premalatha Srinath. He carefully adjusted the light, airflow, and nutrients. Every trial was documented, repeated, and analysed.

“The scientific principles were not the greatest challenge. The real test was maintaining stability. Microalgae reproduce rapidly; if underfed, they perish; if overfed, they dominate. The true difficulty was sustaining balance for months, rather than days, while creating a device capable of functioning in real indoor environments,” he explains.

The birth of ‘Aerovive’

By mid-2023, he had constructed his prototype. It was functional but delicate, unsuitable for practical use. Mentorship and support became indispensable.

“My parents never dismissed the idea,” the now 17-year-old says. “Even ordinary family discussions would revolve around airflow, materials, and feasibility. My elder brother Nimaye also contributed, offering technical insight from his engineering studies.”

Academic mentorship soon came into play. Faculty from IIT Bombay refined the design, and Dr Mukund Chorghade, a visiting scientist with experience at Caltech, Harvard, MIT, and Cambridge, offered encouragement and perspective.

“His accomplishments prove how imagination and skill can combine to produce something extraordinary,” says Dr Chorghade. “It is exceptional for someone so young. Air is being purified in a manner that is environmentally sustainable. Clean, pollution-free air is akin to a breath of life itself.”

By late 2023, the third prototype came together as a leaner, sturdier system, capable of operating reliably in everyday spaces. Hridank named it ‘Aerovive’.

In simple terms, the device operates by drawing air into a chamber containing the algae. The organisms absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, while small particles of dust are also filtered. Carefully controlled lighting and nutrients make sure the algae survives, while sensors continuously monitor the air to maintain balance.

“In crowded rooms, carbon dioxide levels often reach 1,200 to 1,500 parts per million,” he explains. “At the outlet of Aerovive, it drops to 800 to 900. It is equivalent to having 40 houseplants condensed into a single unit. The effect is immediately detectable.”

Observing the impact

Aerovive was formally launched in December 2024, with pilot installations in seven locations across Mumbai, including gyms, schools, clinics, and offices.

At a gym, the difference was immediate.

“I did not require instruments to observe it,” says Rohan. “The air feels lighter, and members recover faster. Personally, I take fewer breaks during sessions. People even gravitate unconsciously towards the unit during rest periods. The body seems to recognise clean air before the mind does.”

In schools, the progression was equally striking. Standardised attention and logic tests conducted before and after the device’s installation indicated an average improvement of 24 percent in focus and clarity. Clinics reported improved comfort and swifter recovery. Today, Aerovive benefits 700 to 900 individuals daily.

“It is extraordinary to witness something so diminutive, algae in mason jars, produce such tangible effects. People often overlook that the quality of air shapes energy, mood, and concentration. This device makes that invisible influence apparent,” Hridank reflects.

Family, mentors, and ongoing support

Hridank’s achievement was not solitary. His parents, Abhishek and Shruti Garodia, encouraged him, discussing feasibility, design, and airflow while making sure he had the resources to experiment. His elder brother Nimaye, now studying engineering, mathematics, and computer science at Duke University, offered analytical insight and practical solutions.

“Without my family, this would have remained an idea,” the young innovator admits. “They treated it as a serious endeavour and urged me to persist, even when repeated experiments failed.”

Mentorship extended beyond the family. Dr Chorghade provided guidance and validation, while teachers and IIT faculty offered technical expertise. “It is astonishing how far imagination and perseverance can advance when combined with guidance,” he observes.

Invisible Heroes: Inspiring the next generation

Hridank’s ambitions transcend Aerovive. He founded the ‘Invisible Heroes Lab’, a science education initiative designed to render microorganisms tangible and captivating for children.

“Microbes are usually portrayed as threats. Surprisingly, many are protectors. Children deserve to see that firsthand,” he explains.

Through the programme, students construct microbial fuel cells, observe yeast metabolism, and interact with live Aerovive sensors. The initiative has reached approximately 1,050 students across schools administered by the Chembur Education Society, including Chembur High School, Chembur Primary School, and Chembur Sarvankash Shikshan Shastra Mahavidyalaya.

“I revel in the students’ excitement when they witness invisible agents producing real effects,” he says. “It is not just science. It is empowerment. They grasp that small ideas can have monumental consequences.”

Recognition and the horizon ahead

Aerovive’s ingenuity has gathered formal recognition. The project was selected as a top 100 finalist at the IRIS National Science and Engineering Fair, chosen from over 5,000 entries nationwide. A patent has been published, and commercial interest has been confirmed with a Rs 10 lakh letter of intent. Certification for safety and performance remains the next objective.

“There is still much to achieve. Still, witnessing its impact, in gyms, classrooms, and clinics, shows that careful, inquisitive effort can yield insightful results,” Hridank acknowledges.

At the popular gym, as machines fall silent and the evening crowd disperses, the softly glowing device hums gently.

“People underestimate the importance of air,” says Rohan. “This device reminds you how it shapes energy, focus, and recovery. Its influence is subtle, yet undeniable.”

From foggy gym floors to bustling classrooms, Hridank’s creation reflects how curiosity, perseverance, and attention to the world around us can convert modest observations into life-altering solutions.

All pictures courtesy Hridank Garodia