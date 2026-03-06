How a Teen From Odisha Turned Messy Hotel Rooms Into a Billion-Dollar Brand

Innovation isn’t reserved for boardrooms or Ivy League classrooms. Sometimes, it begins with a simple inconvenience — like checking into a hotel room that looks nothing like the photos online. A flickering tube light, stained bedsheets or a bathroom that doesn’t quite work. The kind of experience most travellers grumble about, post a review on, and move on from.

Advertisment

But what if you didn’t move on?

What if, instead of frustration, you saw a pattern? And instead of a complaint, you saw a business model waiting to be built?

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

For Ritesh Agarwal, that moment of irritation became a turning point. Long before he built a global hospitality brand, he was simply a teenager from a small town in Odisha trying to understand why budget travel in India felt so unpredictable — and how it could be fixed.

Born on November 16, 1993, in Bissam Cuttack, Odisha, Ritesh grew up in a modest Marwari family. His father ran a small infrastructure business, and life was steady but simple. Yet from an early age, Ritesh was drawn to computers and business ideas. While most teenagers were still figuring out their interests, he was already reading about startups and imagining building one.

Advertisment

From Kota to Delhi: A different dream

Ritesh attended Sacred Heart School and later St. John’s Senior Secondary School. Like many ambitious students, he moved to Kota, Rajasthan, to prepare for the IIT entrance exams. But while engineering was the expected path, entrepreneurship quietly pulled at him.

Instead of limiting himself to textbooks, he attended startup events, networked with founders, and absorbed everything he could about building companies. In 2011, he moved to Delhi for college, but traditional education didn’t hold him for long. He dropped out to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions full-time.

It was a risky decision at that time but sometimes clarity outweighs comfort.

Oravel Stays: The first attempt

In 2012, at just 18, Ritesh launched Oravel Stays. The idea was to create a platform for booking affordable stays, inspired by global models but adapted for Indian travellers.

His inspiration came from personal experience. As he travelled across India on a budget, he noticed a recurring issue — cheap hotels were everywhere, but quality was unpredictable. Cleanliness, amenities, and even basic hygiene varied wildly.

What began as Oravel Stays evolved into OYO Rooms, as Ritesh pivoted from listing hotels to standardising budget stays across India.

Photograph: (Entrepreneur)

Oravel Stays received early support, including funding from the Venture Nursery accelerator. But Ritesh soon realised something crucial: listing budget hotels wasn’t enough. The real problem wasn’t discovery. It was trust.

The birth of OYO rooms

In 2013, Oravel pivoted into OYO Rooms — short for ‘On Your Own’.

The model changed completely. Instead of simply aggregating hotels, OYO partnered with small hotel owners, standardised their rooms (clean linen, functional washrooms, basic amenities), trained staff, and rebranded them under one unified identity.

This approach brought predictability to India’s chaotic budget hospitality segment.

Around this time, Ritesh became the first Indian to receive the prestigious Thiel Fellowship, which awarded him $100,000 to pursue his startup rather than attend college. The validation and funding helped him focus entirely on scaling OYO.

Rapid growth and investor backing

The idea resonated. Investors took notice. Firms like Sequoia Capital and SoftBank backed OYO, fuelling rapid expansion across India and later into international markets.

Travellers appreciated affordable, standardised stays. Hotel owners valued increased occupancy and tech-driven operations. Within a few years, OYO grew into one of the world’s largest hotel networks, operating in multiple countries.

Backed by the Thiel Fellowship and major investors, Ritesh scaled OYO into one of the world’s largest hotel networks Photograph: (The Indian Express)

At its peak, the company’s valuation crossed billions, and Ritesh emerged as one of India’s youngest self-made billionaires.

The challenges behind the headlines

But scale brings complexity. Managing quality across thousands of properties wasn’t easy. Some partners raised concerns about contracts and revenue models. International expansion came with operational hurdles. The pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the hospitality sector globally.

OYO had to restructure, reassess, and adapt.

Growth wasn’t always smooth but resilience became part of the journey.

Recognition and the next chapter

In 2016, Ritesh was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list, recognising his impact on the startup ecosystem. Years later, he stepped into a new role — joining the panel as a “Shark” on Shark Tank India Season 3, becoming one of the youngest investors on the show.

From a college dropout betting on his own idea to mentoring and investing in new founders on Shark Tank India his journey has come full circle. Photograph: (NDTV)

From pitching his own startup as a teenager to evaluating others’ ideas on national television, the arc feels full circle.

Ritesh Agarwal’s journey isn’t just about hospitality. It’s about spotting inefficiencies in everyday life and daring to fix them. It’s about pivoting when the first model doesn’t work. It’s about betting on conviction — even when you’re young, even when you’re from a small town, even when the odds seem steep.

The broken hotel rooms that once frustrated him became the foundation of a global brand.

And perhaps that’s the real takeaway: transformative ideas rarely arrive wrapped in grandeur. They often begin as small annoyances — waiting for someone bold enough to see opportunity in them.

Sources:

‘Ritesh Agarwal: The Inspiring Story Of OYO's Founder’ by Broadwayinfosys, Published on 12 February 2026.