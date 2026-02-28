'I Walked Away From a CA Career at 26 to Build a Wellness Brand’

Nishtha Kawrani
Feb 28, 2026, 04:00 PM
Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

The CA who chose a different calling

At 26, Surbhi Gandhi had done what many dream of — cleared CA. But instead of settling into comfort, she listened to a quieter voice asking for more.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

Growing up with one clear path

Born into a Marwadi family of accountants in Mumbai, CA wasn’t just a career choice — it felt almost pre-decided. Even though she had a creative streak, she stayed on the path laid out for her.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

14 hours a day, one goal

No parties. No scrolling. Just books and discipline. She studied nearly 14 hours daily, determined to crack one of India’s toughest exams.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

When the first attempt failed

Despite all the effort, her first CA final attempt didn’t go as planned. The setback felt crushing, and years of hard work suddenly seemed uncertain.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

Clearing CA in 2022

She tried again — and this time, she cleared it. In 2022, she officially became a Chartered Accountant, a moment that made every setback worth it.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

Lockdown & a quiet realisation

During the pandemic, she returned to yoga — a childhood love she had once set aside. What started as a simple routine slowly turned into clarity and direction.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

Choosing passion over security

With a stable CA career ahead, she made an unexpected move — stepping into wellness full-time, without a safety net.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

Content that connected

She started sharing yoga and mindset content online — practical, honest and deeply relatable. With consistency and clarity, her voice began resonating, and people truly started tuning in.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

67K+ & growing

Her YouTube community crossed over 67,000 subscribers, with thousands tuning in for guidance on exams, discipline and growth.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

Mentoring 1 lakh+ aspirants

From exam preparation to confidence building, she has mentored over 1 lakh CA aspirants — becoming the kind of guide she once wished she had.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

Taking her message global

What began as online guidance soon crossed borders. In June 2025, she hosted her first international workshop in Dubai — meeting her community offline.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

From mentor to storyteller

Her journey didn’t stop at workshops. Through her podcast, Unstoppable with Surbhi, she shares real talk on failure, fear and fresh starts.

Her guiding mantra

“One saying that I live by is ‘Jab ziddi hoga dil, mil hi jayegi manzil’ — When the heart is stubborn, the destination is bound to be reached,” she says.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi

Building more than content

With her wellness venture Pro-Firo, she turned impact into structure — blending yoga, breathwork and mindset into daily life.

Photo Credit : CA Surbhi Gandhi