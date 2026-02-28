'I Walked Away From a CA Career at 26 to Build a Wellness Brand’

At 26, Surbhi Gandhi had done what many dream of — cleared CA. But instead of settling into comfort, she listened to a quieter voice asking for more.
Born into a Marwadi family of accountants in Mumbai, CA wasn’t just a career choice — it felt almost pre-decided. Even though she had a creative streak, she stayed on the path laid out for her.
No parties. No scrolling. Just books and discipline. She studied nearly 14 hours daily, determined to crack one of India’s toughest exams.
Despite all the effort, her first CA final attempt didn’t go as planned. The setback felt crushing, and years of hard work suddenly seemed uncertain.
She tried again — and this time, she cleared it. In 2022, she officially became a Chartered Accountant, a moment that made every setback worth it.
During the pandemic, she returned to yoga — a childhood love she had once set aside. What started as a simple routine slowly turned into clarity and direction.
With a stable CA career ahead, she made an unexpected move — stepping into wellness full-time, without a safety net.
She started sharing yoga and mindset content online — practical, honest and deeply relatable. With consistency and clarity, her voice began resonating, and people truly started tuning in.
Her YouTube community crossed over 67,000 subscribers, with thousands tuning in for guidance on exams, discipline and growth.
From exam preparation to confidence building, she has mentored over 1 lakh CA aspirants — becoming the kind of guide she once wished she had.
What began as online guidance soon crossed borders. In June 2025, she hosted her first international workshop in Dubai — meeting her community offline.
Her journey didn’t stop at workshops. Through her podcast, Unstoppable with Surbhi, she shares real talk on failure, fear and fresh starts.
“One saying that I live by is ‘Jab ziddi hoga dil, mil hi jayegi manzil’ — When the heart is stubborn, the destination is bound to be reached,” she says.
With her wellness venture Pro-Firo, she turned impact into structure — blending yoga, breathwork and mindset into daily life.