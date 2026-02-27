At 52, She Turned Mountain Salt Into a Rs 5 Crore Empire

Many of us grow up believing that housewives can’t really “build” something big. That their world begins and ends within the four walls of a home. But here’s a different story — one that smells of mountain herbs, tastes of tradition, and proves that ambition has no expiry date.

This is the story of Shashi Bahuguna Raturi from Uttarakhand, the woman who turned salt into a Rs 5 crore empire.

From kitchen tradition to big vision

In the hills of Uttarakhand, pisyu loon was never just salt. It was a living tradition — a taste that carried the rhythm of mountain life. Prepared by women at home, ground patiently on a sil batta with rock salt, fiery chillies and fragrant local herbs, it held the warmth of kitchens and the comfort of shared meals.

Hand-ground on a sil batta, pisyu loon carries the flavour of Uttarakhand’s hills and generations of women’s wisdom.

For many, its sharp, earthy flavour is inseparable from childhood memories — of simple lunches, winter afternoons, and food made with care rather than chemicals. It wasn’t just a seasoning; it was heritage, passed down hand to hand, generation to generation.

But as packaged and factory-made products began flooding Indian markets, this homemade tradition slowly started losing relevance. What once belonged to kitchens and courtyards was being replaced by glossy supermarket shelves.

Shashi couldn’t let that happen. “What I ate growing up,” she decided, “the whole nation deserves to taste.”

At 52 — an age when many are told to slow down, she decided to begin.

Rs 1,000, one helper and a lot of faith

With just Rs 1,000, one helper, a few paper packets and social media support from her son, Shashi launched what would later become Namakwali. People doubted her instantly.

“How will a housewife run a business?” they asked.

But Shashi knew this wasn’t ‘just salt.’ It carried generations of wisdom, culture and flavour.

She walked nearly 15 kilometres to source the finest ingredients. She persuaded local women to join her, building trust and confidence one packet at a time. Gradually, Instagram began to take notice, and media stories soon followed. She later launched her own website, which brought in orders from across the country.

Building more than a brand

Today, Shashi employs 35 women and supports nearly 500 farmers, turning what began as a modest idea into a thriving, community-driven enterprise. For every order placed, a tree is planted — ensuring that growth is not just financial, but environmental too. What started as a simple effort to preserve a cherished mountain recipe has evolved into a brand rooted in purpose and impact.

What began in a home kitchen now empowers dozens of women and hundreds of farmers, proving ambition has no expiry date.

From Rs 1,000 to Rs 5 crore in revenue — she didn’t just sell salt.

She revived a fading tradition, created sustainable livelihoods and broke stereotypes that limit women to defined roles.

Most importantly, she proved that housewives don’t need permission to build empires.

Shashi Bahuguna Raturi’s journey is a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to begin, that heritage can be the strongest foundation for innovation, and that belief often outweighs capital. Sometimes, all it takes is courage, conviction, and the willingness to take the first step.