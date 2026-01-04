How This Mumbai Mom Turned Family Recipes Into a Profitable Laddu Brand

A woman carries worlds within her — dreams she quietly nurtures, roles she steps into without hesitation, and strength she discovers only when life demands it. Richa is one such woman.

Once an MBA graduate working in the fast-paced world of corporate finance, she pressed pause when motherhood called. What seemed like a detour became the beginning of something far more beautiful.

In 2019–2020, between sleepless nights and new beginnings, Richa returned to the flavours of her childhood — laddus made from her mother’s recipes, filled with warmth, care, and that unmistakable touch only a mother can give. What started in her kitchen slowly grew into ‘Humble Flavours’, a brand that now delivers homemade sweetness across India.

Despite living in a bustling metro city of Mumbai, Richa says her heart has always belonged to the simple things, gardening with her kids, cooking their favourite meals, and finding joy in the everyday.

“Humble Flavours was born from that same feeling, flavours rooted in our culture, offering the same warmth and comfort I grew up with. That’s why it’s called Humble Flavours,” Richa tells The Better India.

From a mother’s kitchen to her own dreams

Born and raised in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Richa always had an instinctive love for cooking. As a child, she stood beside her mother in the kitchen, curiously asking about every ingredient, aroma and step.

“I still remember, when I was in Class 4 my mom explained the different kinds of tadka (tempering) used for different vegetables, and how each gravy had its own base. Those little lessons stayed with me,” Richa says.

Early kitchen lessons from her mother shaped Richa’s lifelong relationship with food.

These early lessons encouraged her to experiment on her own, trying new recipes, adding her twists, and growing confident as a young cook. Her mother still remembers that spark vividly.

“She was always by my side, watching every step, learning every recipe with such patience,” shares Anita Sharma (Richa’s mother) with The Better India.

“Once, when I was out of town for a few days, she handled everything on her own — cooking for the entire family with complete ease. That’s when I knew her love for cooking wasn’t just a phase.”

A highly educated woman herself, Anita had worked as a teacher for two years, teaching Hindi and Sanskrit. She later chose to step away from her profession to focus on raising her children, especially as Richa’s father had to travel frequently for work.

That decision meant the home became a space of constant learning — where discipline, patience, and curiosity were passed down just as naturally as family recipes.

Life took its course. Richa completed her MBA in 2008 and began her corporate career in Vadodara. The role opened new horizons but required constant travel. After her marriage into a Marwari family in 2009, she continued working and travelling across India, but by 2012, she felt the need for a more grounded role.

She moved into teaching, joining Parul University as an assistant professor. Motherhood followed in 2013, and she continued teaching until 2016, when her husband was transferred to Mumbai. She enjoyed time with her three-year-old, but as her child grew more independent, she began to miss working.

“Cooking was always my stress buster,” she says. “So while I was figuring out my next step, I began cooking for friends.” Soon came a weekend cooking plan — Saturdays for dhoklas, Sundays for healthy meals. Her menu grew naturally: soft dhoklas, Rajasthani meals, kachoris, sabzis, and eventually, wholesome laddus.

In April 2019, she received her first official order. From that moment, Richa never looked back — experimenting, refining, and creating healthier, richer versions of the laddus she grew up with.

Her fresh start in her own kitchen

Richa admits she was initially unsure about how she would survive in the fast-paced world of Mumbai. “I used to tell my husband and friends, who’s going to buy homemade laddus from me? But to my surprise, people loved my cooking, and once the appreciation started, there was no looking back,” she shares

Just as her passion was taking shape, COVID arrived and unexpectedly became a blessing in disguise. With everyone confined to their homes, Richa found herself becoming a small source of comfort for many.

“I think God chose me as a medium during that time. I remember wearing masks and gloves, cooking with extra care, and then delivering meal boxes to families who were infected. It felt like this was the least I could do,” Richa adds.

Made with ragi, jowar, besan and flaxseed, these laddus reflect the nutritious, home-style recipes developed in Richa's kitchen. Photograph: (Richa Sharma)

From flavourful Marwari meals to nutritious, melt-in-the-mouth laddus, Richa says most of her recipes have their roots in her mother’s kitchen. While her mother never used formal measurements, Richa has now carefully noted every detail, refining, balancing, and innovating with each sweet she prepares.

“The laddus I make are always fresh and customised to what the customer needs,” she explains. “Today, we offer multiple varieties, and packs ranging from 250 grams to 400 and even 500 grams.”

From millet to protein-rich treats, there’s a Humble Flavours Laddu for everyone

The heart of Humble Flavours has always been the mothers who poured love and warmth into every laddu they made for their families. Carrying that legacy forward, Humble Flavours has now fulfilled more than 15,000 orders across India in the last five years, without any spending on promotion or marketing, a milestone rooted in tradition and nurtured with care.

Richa’s mother proudly explains how these recipes have been passed down through generations.

“I learnt them from my own mother, she isn’t with us anymore, but the taste of her food is eternal, it lives on in every recipe. I feel so proud that Richa has taken those flavours and innovated them in a way that people across India are loving,” Anita adds.

Excellent cook and a hands-on mother of two

As she made laddus, she noticed something familiar — kids avoided dry fruits but loved anything chocolate. So she began experimenting, creating varieties that were both nutritious and irresistible.

“I started grinding the dry fruits finely so kids wouldn’t notice them, and added a little cocoa powder for that chocolatey taste. Slowly, I learnt how to play with flavours, and now I even make hazelnut, orange, and coffee-flavoured laddus,” shares Richa.

From classic to contemporary, these laddus carry Richa's experiments with cocoa, hazelnut and citrus flavours.

We often tie food to memories, especially childhood festivals. For Richa, Makar Sankranti always meant her favourite til–gud laddus (sesame, jaggery laddus). She loved their flavour, but the coarse texture often made them hard to chew.

Instead of giving up, Richa reimagined the recipe. “I blended sesame and peanuts and then mixed them with jaggery. It made the laddus much softer. Today, even my mother-in-law loves them and follows the same recipe,” she tells.

Winning hearts, one laddu at a time

As orders grew, Richa found it harder to handle everything alone. That’s when her helper Swati, who had been caring for her son, became her biggest support.

“Once my son grew older, Swati was worried I might let her go. Instead, I asked her to join me in making laddus,” Richa recalls

In the early days, Richa personally delivered every order within the society. But as word spread, she and her husband built a website and, along with Swati, hired three more people to manage the increasing workload.

Humble Flavours has not only given Richa a renewed sense of purpose but also transformed Swati’s life. She beams with pride knowing the laddus she helps make now travel across India.

Before she began working with Richa, Swati earned a living by doing odd household jobs, sweeping and mopping in people’s homes. Today, working with Humble Flavours has given her more than just financial independence. It has given her a sense of pride and purpose.

For Swati, being part of a professional setup, while still having the flexibility of working from home, is something no one else in her circle has experienced. It has made her feel seen, valued, and important in a way her earlier work never did.

“I didn’t know anything about laddus earlier, Richa ma’am taught me everything. Today, I feel proud that I am not just mopping floors anymore, but helping make laddus that reach so many homes,” Swati tells.

What began as Richa’s small pursuit of passion now carries the essence of tradition, the warmth of family, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

Along with her team, she now prepares vegan, protein-rich, millet-based, and pulse laddus, while still indulging in her weekend ritual of making traditional Rajasthani and Marwari meals.

She also cherishes the sweet bond she shares with her youngest customers. “I’m known as the ‘laddu and kachori aunty’ to many kids. One of my youngest customers, a four-year-old, loves my pyaaz kachoris (onion-filled deep-fried pastry). Once, his mother bought them from elsewhere because I couldn’t deliver — and he caught her instantly! His love for Humble Flavours is as sweet as the brand we’re building,” Richa shares with a smile.

Sweet success today, sweeter dreams ahead

Winning the 2023 Inspiring Indian Women – Home Business Award, Richa has not only rediscovered her identity but also created livelihood opportunities for women like Swati, who can now support their families with pride.

Richa expresses deep gratitude to her husband and family for standing by her since the beginning. Today, she dreams of reaching more customers and sweetening their lives with many more nutritious laddus.

Through Humble Flavours, Richa has built more than a brand. She has created dignified livelihoods for women empowering their families.

“I remember my son once asking if I was even educated, because I was a housewife cooking at home,” she says with a smile. “Now, when he sees me as an entrepreneur, he proudly tells his friends that his mother runs her own business.”

As her brand grows, Richa remains rooted in what matters most. “I don’t want to make it commercial. I can’t imagine machines in my kitchen. I want to stay authentic to my craft and my recipes,” she says.

Dreams don’t always begin with noise — sometimes they rise quietly from a warm kitchen and a mother’s hands.

From one home to hundreds, Richa proves that passion, patience, and love can build something beautiful. With every laddu she makes, her story continues to inspire.

All images courtesy Richa Sharma









