The Making of a World Cup Winner: Shree Charani’s Journey From Village Backyard to World Cup Glory

Dreams often begin in the smallest corners of our lives, long before we realise they’re guiding us somewhere extraordinary.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In Yerramala Palle, a quiet village tucked inside Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district, a young girl once tossed a cricket ball into the air, never knowing that the small arc of that spin would one day transform her entire life.

Little did she know that this joy would someday make her India’s newest left-arm spin sensation and part of the team that lifted the ICC Indian Women’s World Cup 2025.

Today, Nallapureddy Shree Charani stands at the centre of that dream come true. Her name is echoing across the country, carried in every cheer as India celebrates the women who made 2 November 2025 unforgettable. Even as a child, the field was her canvas, and the wind seemed to cheer for her.

Raised in a modest home with her mother, father and elder sister and guided closely by her uncle Kishore Kumar Reddy, Charani tried every sport she could – badminton, athletics, kho-kho yet her heart always circled back to cricket. What began as a game in a dusty backyard soon became a discipline, a dream, and ultimately, her destiny.

“I started playing cricket when I was in the first or second standard. I don’t really know why I liked it so much — I just did. Everyone in my family loved the sport, and I think that’s how it all began for me,” Charani tells The Better India.

Today, at just 21, Charani isn’t just a rising star in Indian women’s cricket; she is a symbol of grit, hope, and the kind of determination that grows without noise but shines when it matters most.

Practice sessions and winning medals

What began as simple practice sessions in the backyard slowly pulled Charani from casual play to competitive tournament grounds. At the time, she didn’t fully recognise her passion — yet cricket kept finding its way back to her, as if she had always belonged to the game.

“I took a break from cricket for a year or so, but I was still drawn to it. One day, I saw a small ground with a group of kids playing, and I just couldn’t stop myself. That’s when I realised — I truly love cricket,” recalls Charani.

Shree Charani began her domestic cricket journey with Andhra in 2022. Consistent and eye-catching performances in the state circuit, especially at the Under-23 level, quickly set her apart.

Those strong outings paved the way for a breakthrough moment in 2025, when she earned a spot in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and went on to make the leap to the Indian national team.

“Those years taught me so much about what it really takes to become a better player. Like every young cricketer, my dream was to play for India. I carried that dream with me every day, working harder, pushing myself, and preparing for the next level, hoping that one day I would be ready to represent my country,” says Charani.

A historic win at Women's World Cup 2025. Photograph: (Instagram/@_sree_charani_)

In 2025, Charani made her international debut, and her game has not stopped since then. At the ODI Women’s World Cup, she emerged as a key bowler for India, claiming 14 wickets and finishing as her team’s second-highest wicket-taker.

Alongside this meteoric rise, she became the first woman cricketer from Kadapa district to don the national colours.

Her next big moment came soon after, when she made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka on 27 April 2025. The rise continued in May, as she was named in both the ODI and T20I squads for the series against England. During the same tour, she marked her T20I debut memorably — picking up four wickets on 28 June 2025 and announcing herself on the international stage.

For Shree, adapting to a demanding sporting lifestyle has been a gradual, almost natural process, one rooted in discipline from a very young age. Having grown up playing multiple sports during her school years, structure and routine became second nature early on.

“My biggest learning has been to stay calm, which has helped shape both my mindset and the game,” says Charani.

Her goals, she explains, are very clear, and that clarity helps her stay focused even when the routine gets intense. Being part of the WPL proved to be a turning point. Watching senior players closely and learning from the support staff helped her understand her body better — what it needs, how it responds, and how important it is to tailor diet and fitness accordingly.

On most days, especially while on tour, her schedule revolves around the match calendar. Mornings are usually followed by structured practice sessions and strength training, depending on the day’s plan. After training, recovery becomes just as important — pool sessions to relax the body and massages to aid muscle recovery are a regular part of her routine.

With her cricket teammates by her side, Shree feels at home and happy. Photograph: (Instagram/@_sree_charani_)

“When I find time between sessions, I like to slow down and just be myself. I have the best bunch of friends and a family who help me stay sane. My mama, my sister, and everyone else are always there for me whenever I need anything, and their support keeps me grounded through all the highs and pressures of professional cricket,” she adds.

Beyond medals, titles, and prizes, Charani has won more hearts than she ever imagined — inspiring not only young cricketers but countless women across India who dare to dream.

“I feel so proud, grateful, and overwhelmed today. Watching people come up to me for selfies feels unreal, and I’m still finding my way through it all,” says Charani.

Behind every dreamer is a tribe that lifts them higher

While Charani carried talent in her fingertips from childhood, her dreams took flight because of the people who stood behind her. From her favourite coach and uncle, Kishore Mama, to her parents — who believed in her game long before she believed in herself — every bit of emotional, physical, and financial support helped shape her path.

Her sister, Charitha, was her first cheerleader.

“For me, sports began because of my sister. I watched her play. She taught me not just the game, but discipline, resilience, and how to take care of myself independently,” Charani recalls with a smile.

To Charani, each family member added a spark to her journey — like stars that together light up the sky.

Her bond with Kishore uncle is especially heart-warming.

“I remember how Mama told me about Smriti and Harmanpreet di, and about their craft as motivation that someday I could also play like them,” she says.

She often recalls a simple routine — going to work at 9 am, returning by 11 AM, spending hours playing cricket with neighbourhood kids, then heading back to the office after lunch.

What seemed ordinary became the quiet foundation of her extraordinary path.

Neither Kishore nor her parents ever imagined that those afternoons of plastic bats, dusty courtyards, and chasing every ball would one day fuel a dream big enough to inspire millions.

“The dream of professional cricket felt distant in our village, but by God’s grace and my family’s constant support, I found the resources and the privilege to play for India,” she adds.

And behind it all was her mother — the quiet backbone of every step — whose unwavering faith taught Charani how to manifest, believe, and rise beyond every fear.

Setbacks and sisterhood: The stories that shaped Shree

Setbacks and challenges are woven into every journey — but what truly carries us through are the people who hold us up when life feels heavy. For Charani, that strength came from two places: her real sister, Charitha, and the Indian Women’s Cricket team, her second family.

“Whenever I felt a bit low, I always had the team with me, and since I’m the youngest, I get a lot of pampering from all my sisters in the team,” smiles Charani.

Charani’s elder sister, Charitha — now a civil engineer in the United States shares how her little sister has always been fiercely determined. “Today I feel so proud that she is my sister, and I think the world needs to see her bat as well; her brilliance is only beginning to unfold,” she tells The Better India.

The two sisters grew up playing sports in their backyard, and even today, what began with cricket has turned into evenings spent playing carrom whenever they are together.

A proud sister, Charitha, cheering for Shree Charani every step of the way. Photograph (Instagram/@charitha_chandra_sekhar)

But their childhood was not without its challenges.

Injuries, self-doubt, and society’s constant questioning were always around the corner, yet Charani kept moving forward, perfecting her craft with every delivery.

“Once, Charani fell while playing and broke her right arm. She didn’t cry or tell anyone she just came home, slept quietly, and we only found out later and rushed her to the hospital. That’s how brave she is,” recalls Charitha.

In the early days of her journey, the biggest battle was not on the field but within the walls of society. As her cricketing ambitions grew, so did the pressure on her family — especially her father.

Neighbours and relatives questioned his choices, openly criticising him for supporting a girl who wanted to play sport. “People used to question our father, asking him why she had a boy cut hairstyle, she is a girl,” adds Charitha.

The constant comments weighed heavily on him. Overwhelmed by the judgment and expectations placed on him, he once broke down in tears while speaking to his elder daughter.

The message from society was relentless: she was “just a girl,” and her future, they insisted, should end in marriage — not in sport, dreams or ambition.

Despite the pressure, the family stood by him, reminding him that it was their support that truly mattered, not the opinions of those who would never share their daily lives or struggles.Those early years were marked by doubt, fear and emotional strain, leaving behind a lingering sense of regret — but also revealing the quiet courage it took to stand firm against a society unwilling to imagine a different future for a girl.

“Today, the same people call my father to congratulate him on her win and that makes us feel so proud,” adds Charitha.

Shree’s words of strength for every dreamer

Shree Charani’s story inspires in more ways than one; it reminds us that age is never a barrier to greatness and that a girl from a small village in Andhra Pradesh can rise high enough to bring home a World Cup.

“I believe everyone’s story is different. My life, lifestyle, and circumstances were different, but all I can say is, if you want to do something, just go for it. Believe in yourself and your abilities, and everything will fall into place,” says Charani.

Her journey, from the quiet boundaries of Yerramala Palle to the roaring stadiums of world cricket, is a vivid reminder of what happens when raw talent meets relentless determination. It’s about staying committed, showing up every day, and giving your hundred per cent even when no one is watching.

Today, Shree Charani is not just a bowler.

She is living proof that a dream nurtured in silence can one day roar for an entire nation and light the way for every young girl who dares to believe she can.

Sources:

‘Who is Shree Charani, left-arm spinner who bowled spell for ages during ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I?’: by Varun Malik for India TV, Published on 29 June 2025.

‘ODI Women's World Cup 2025 | From village girl to World Cup winner, here's the success story of Shree Charani’: by N Jagannath Das for Mid-Day, Published on 5 November 2025.

‘From backyard dreams to World Cup glory: Sree Charani’s incredible rise’: by Shiva Krishna Gundra for The Times of India, Published on 15 October 2025.







