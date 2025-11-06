When Women’s Cricket Struggled, Mandira Bedi Gave up Her Own Fee To Keep the Game Alive

We first knew Mandira Bedi as the spirited Preeti from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, but her journey goes far beyond Bollywood. An actor, fitness icon, and television personality, she’s worn many hats with effortless charm and grit.

Her unexpected innings in the world of sports is where she broke stereotypes to become one of India’s first female sports presenters.

From hosting the ICC World Cups, Champions Trophies, and IPL, Mandira Bedi not only brought a fresh voice to a space long dominated by men but also stood as a quiet force behind India’s women’s cricket team.

Her support might have gone unseen, but it has surely made a lasting impact.

The silent sponsor of women’s dreams

In the early 2000s, seeing women on the cricket field wasn’t something the world was entirely comfortable with, resulting in inadequate funding and limited support for India’s women’s team.

But that’s when Mandira Bedi stepped in — the woman who carried the game on her shoulders and believed in their dreams when few others did.

At that time, Mandira was the face of Asmi Jewellery, and when she saw the women’s team struggling, she decided to use her privilege for change.

She not only convinced Asmi Jewellery and Infosys to step in for the sponsorship but also gave up her own endorsement fee so that the team could fly, excel in their training, and compete.

Mandira did something only a few with power ever do. This one act of belief kept women’s cricket alive long enough to reach the 2005 World Cup final.

Fighting battles, breaking barriers, and redefining strength

During her time hosting the World Cup, she studied every stat, strategy, and player detail while fighting sexism in the commentary box. Despite being skilled in her craft, she was ignored by senior pannelist and called 'eye candy' instead of a cricket expert.

From battling postpartum depression after her son’s birth to coping with the loss of her husband, Mandira Bedi has never shied away from speaking about pain, healing, and loss.

Through her honesty, she’s made conversations around mental health feel a little less heavy — and a lot more human.

In May 2025, she became the co-founder of a mental awareness programme, where she discusses mental health through her personal social media, interviews, and collaborations, using her own experiences to promote conversations around grief, stress, and healing.

Mandira’s story reminds us that she didn’t just help India’s women cricketers take the field — she showed the world what true strength looks like, both on and beyond the pitch.

