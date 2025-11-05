How Coach Amol Muzumdar Turned a Missed Dream into India’s Greatest Women’s Cricket Triumph

When we watched Chak De India, we realised something powerful — sometimes, what takes you further than hard work is belief.

The historic victory of India’s women’s cricket team, their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title, is a story woven with resilience, faith, and the spirit of never giving up.

At the heart of this triumph stands Coach Amol Muzumdar — one of the finest batters of his time and a Ranji Trophy legend. His story of perseverance and quiet belief reminds us that dreams deferred aren’t dreams denied.

With his expertise, patience, and passion for the game, Amol not only fulfilled a lifelong dream but helped turn it into the nation’s reality on 2 November 2025.

Where it all began

The man who wove India’s victory together, not just through training, but through his guidance, pep talks, and unwavering belief in the power of the women in Blue.

Amol Muzumdar was born in Mumbai in 1974; he grew up around Shivaji Park with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Vinod Kambli.

Known for his iconic batting style, he shared nets with all of these players under the mentorship of coach Ramakant Achrekar. He was just 19 years old when he smashed 260 runs in his Ranji debut.

Amol soon became the legend of Mumbai’s domestic cricket. In his impeccable cricket career spanning more than two decades, he scored a remarkable tally of 11,167 runs, including over 30 centuries, with an impressive average close to 50.

Missed the jersey, not the dream

Despite his stellar performance and dominance in domestic cricket, he never got a chance to play for India. Instead of dwelling on what he didn’t get, he never stopped honing his craft and believing that dreams do come true.

In 2014, he retired from competitive cricket and started coaching young talent in India for the Under-19 and Under-23 teams.

Coaching gave him a greater purpose, not just to stay connected with the game, but to mentor and shape the journeys of countless talented players ready to make their mark.

Amol is known for his calm leadership, empathetic nature, and building-up approach that inspires players to be confident and play with a purpose.

The World Cup-winning coach

In October 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India appointed Amol Muzumdar as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team.

Through his training and guidance, he built a fortress of belief that helped the Indian women’s cricket team pull off what they may have thought was impossible.

From an inspiring semifinal triumph over Australia to a historic win against South Africa in the finals, Amol led Indian cricket to its greatest milestone — the nation’s maiden Women’s World Cup title.

Amol’s journey stands as a powerful reminder that the right time always arrives and hard work, passion, and unflinching belief never go in vain.

