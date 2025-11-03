11 Women, One Nation: India’s World Cup Champions Rose from the Hills, Coasts & Heartlands — Can You Name Their Hometowns?
3 November 2025
3 November 2025
India’s women’s squad for the 2025 World Cup is not just a team; it is a reflection of how the game is expanding beyond traditional hubs, with talent emerging from diverse locations across the country.
As captain, Harmanpreet brings vast World Cup experience, including a memorable 171* in 2017. Her leadership and batting pedigree underpin India’s title push.
Smriti’s elegant left‑hand stroke‑play and consistency at the top of the order stand out. She is a batting pillar for India’s campaign.
Pratika made the squad as an emerging opener, signalling faith in fresh talent to support India’s batting strength ahead of the World Cup.
Harleen adds middle‑order solidity and experience; her domestic consistency earned her selection and strengthens India’s batting depth.
Rodrigues’ rich technique and resilience are her hallmarks. She was drafted into the spotlight with an unbeaten 127 in a key semi‑final phase.
Hailing from Siliguri, Ghosh’s rise is significant for talent reach. She offers explosive batting and wicket‑keeping options, showing that the map for elite cricket is expanding.
Renuka is known for sharp swing and disciplined line and length, she has become a mainstay in India’s pace attack.
An extraordinary all‑rounder, Deepti’s 2025 World Cup campaign saw her claim the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award by achieving over 200 runs and more than 20 wickets, a feat no woman had done before.
Amanjot shone when it mattered most. She rescued India in the opening match with a crucial 57*, anchored a record-breaking semi-final chase by hitting the winning boundary.
Kranti’s story is particularly notable, from a village in MP to the Indian squad. Her early five‑wicket haul on debut marked her as a rising force.
Sree Charani, from Erramalle in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, is a rising slow-left-arm bowler. Her T20I debut saw four wickets for 12 runs, making her one of India’s most promising new spinners.