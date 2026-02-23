Smooth-Coated Otter Spotted for the First Time in Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary

In the hushed expanse of northern India’s forested Terai‑Bhabar landscape, an exceptional chapter in conservation has gradually come to light. Well into the labyrinthine waterways of the Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary, a refuge bridging the Shivalik foothills and fertile plains, the smooth‑coated otter, an aquatic enigma, has resurfaced after years of escaping official notice.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

This momentous confirmation, long anticipated by biologists and forest officials alike, paints a picture of an ecosystem in resilient health, where watercourses run clear, and life grows in diversity.

The return of a hidden river hunter

The smooth‑coated otter, a semi‑aquatic mammal listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, occupies a specialised niche. These sleek, dexterous hunters depend entirely on pristine freshwater habitats nourished by abundant fish, amphibians, and other aquatic prey.

Their presence in Nandhaur has been verified through strategically placed camera traps and documentation by forest patrolling teams, marking the first official record in the sanctuary’s history.

Advertisment

The smooth‑coated otter, a semi‑aquatic mammal, is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. Photograph: (Roundglass Sustain)

This breakthrough carries significance far beyond a single sighting. Otters are bio‑indicators, their survival reflecting the quality and integrity of the entire freshwater ecosystem.

The streams and rivers that weave through the sanctuary now clearly possess the clarity, shelter, and nourishment these sensitive mammals require, proving that conservation efforts in the region are producing tangible results.

Years of careful management have laid the groundwork for this return. Sanctuary authorities strengthened habitat protection and monitoring, safeguarding riparian corridors and combating pollution sources that might compromise water quality.

These measures benefit not only otters but also myriad other species that rely on the same aquatic lifelines. With their sharp senses and powerful webbed limbs, smooth‑coated otters patrol the shallows, attuned to the subtlest movements beneath the surface.

A corridor renewed

Nandhaur’s landscape is far from static. It serves as an important ecological conduit between forests, grasslands, and riverine habitats, allowing wildlife to move and prosper across seasons. The otters’ return, or perhaps their emergence from obscurity, underscores the sanctuary’s role as more than a protected area on a map. It is a living mosaic in which land and water intertwine to support both common and elusive life.

Their presence in Nandhaur has been verified through strategically placed camera traps and documentation by forest patrolling teams. Photograph: (WWF India)

For conservationists, the sighting extends beyond celebration; it calls for continued vigilance. Protecting the sanctuary’s waterways from contamination, encroachment, and hydrological disruption remains essential if the delicate balance that sustains otters is to be sustained. Local communities and visitors share the responsibility of confirming that rivers remain unspoilt and riparian corridors intact.

Ultimately, the smooth‑coated otters of Nandhaur are an emblem of ecological rejuvenation, a living measure of water quality, habitat connectivity, and the success of dedicated conservation practice.

As they glide through clear waters once again, they signal a hopeful chapter for the region’s biodiversity and a reminder of the aquatic worlds on which countless forms of life depend.

Source:

‘Wildlife experts hail first sighting of smooth-coated otters in Uttarakhand’s Nandhaur Sanctuary’: by Narendra Sethi for The New Indian Express, Published on 19th February, 2026.