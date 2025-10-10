Historic Moment! After 70 Years, India’s Cheetahs Return & You Can Now See Them Run Wild at Kuno

There was a time, long before the noise of highways and the hush of vanished forests, when the cheetah, the world’s fastest land animal, roamed across India’s open grasslands with regal ease. Then came silence. Declared extinct in 1952, the cheetah’s shadow vanished from the Indian wild for over seven decades.

But as of 1 October 2025, that silence has been broken.

In a moment of triumph, Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh unveiled India’s first cheetah safari, inviting visitors to witness a species long thought lost to the land. More than a tourist attraction, this marks a chapter in India’s conservation story, a revival rich in science, patience, and hope.

The long return: From extinction to reintroduction

The road to rewilding began not in the forests, but in the minds of conservationists who refused to let extinction be the end of the story. Under the ambitious Project Cheetah, African cheetahs were translocated to India between 2022 and 2023, carefully selected individuals chosen not just for their health and genetics, but for their potential to adapt to Indian conditions.

Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh unveiled India's first cheetah safari in October

Now, just a few years on, the results are cautiously encouraging. Multiple litters have been born, and some cubs have matured into independent adults. As a result, cheetahs are now seen wandering across areas larger than expected. Though small in number, roughly 16 individuals currently inhabit Kuno, the species has begun to stake its claim once more on Indian soil.

Yet, success does not come without caveats. Early mortalities, debates around genetic diversity, and questions about the habitat’s carrying capacity continue to challenge the long-term viability of the project. The eyes of scientists remain vigilant.

A safari unlike any other

The factor that sets Kuno’s cheetah safari apart is its philosophy of restraint. This is not a show, but a sanctuary. The safari has been precisely designed to minimise human interference and maximise the cheetah’s freedom to behave as it would in the wild.

Scheduled gypsy drives take place in the early morning and late afternoon, the hours when cheetahs are most likely to be active.

Vehicle numbers are strictly limited, with fixed routes and mandatory naturalist guides.

No off-track excursions, no crowding, and no chasing sightings.

Under Project Cheetah, African cheetahs were translocated to India between 2022 and 2023

Instead, visitors are invited to observe with reverence, to witness a cheetah stalk its prey in silence, or laze in the grass with its siblings under the waning light. In return, the animals are offered the dignity of their wildness.

Conservation through tourism

Far from being a commercial enterprise alone, the safari is entwined with conservation efforts. Revenue generated is channelled directly into essential operations like habitat maintenance, prey base monitoring, veterinary services, and crucial community outreach.

Visitors, too, must play their part. Loud noise, littering, and straying from designated tracks are not only frowned upon but also actively policed. Every guest at Kuno is expected to behave as a respectful participant in a shared ecological contract.

Planning your visit

The safari can be accessed through three main gates: Tiktoli, Ahera, and Pipalbawdi, each offering limited vehicle quotas and different proximity to the cheetah zones.

Though small in number, roughly 16 cheetahs currently inhabit Kuno

Booking and entry:

Gypsy safari (up to six people): approximately Rs 4,500 per vehicle

Private vehicle entry: approximately Rs 1,200 per vehicle

Booking is available via the official Kuno National Park Safari Booking Portal or through registered tour operators.

To elevate the experience, the forest department is developing Kuno Retreat, a lodging and dining facility that blends comfort with immersion. Additional accommodations range from eco-lodges near the park to high-end stays in Gwalior and Kota, which often bundle safari access into curated experiences.

When to go and what to know

The ideal time to visit is October to March, when the weather is temperate, the vegetation thins, and wildlife sightings increase. Summers are intense and can be taxing both for visitors and animals.

Every guest at Kuno is expected to behave as a respectful participant

Travel tips:

Wear muted clothing and avoid strong scents.

Carry binoculars or a telephoto lens for better viewing.

Refrain from playing music or speaking loudly.

Respect your guide’s instructions at all times.

Bring reusable water bottles; avoid plastic waste.

Kuno’s cheetah safari is more than a novelty; it is a symbol of ecological redemption. For decades, the absence of the cheetah stood as a reminder of what India had lost. Today, their presence speaks of what can still be restored.

‘India’s first cheetah safari begins at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh’: by The Times of India, Published on 3 October 2025.