This 1000-YO Arunachal Village Proves Ancient Architecture Can Outlast Modern Concrete

High in the serene hills of Tawang lies a village that time seems to have forgotten. Nestled within Mukto circle, Mirba stands as a living museum of tradition — untouched by modernity yet alive with the warmth of its people. For over a thousand years, this little hamlet has quietly endured in the mountains that cradle it.

The meaning behind the name

The name itself tells a story.

‘Mirba’ comes from two simple yet profound words: Mi, meaning human, and Ba, meaning face. Local people point to a nearby mountain — its ridges and contours forming the uncanny likeness of a human visage.

For the Monpa people who have lived here for generations, the mountain is not just a landmark but a reminder that nature and humanity are deeply entwined.

Walking back in time

Walking through Mirba may feel like stepping back in time. Every house is built the way the ancestors once built them — with wooden logs, stone blocks, and mud plaster.

Reinforced cement concrete is nowhere to be seen.

“One might be amazed to find single-, double-, and even triple-storeyed houses made entirely of stone and mud,” says local resident Sangey Phuntsok Nguimo, quoted in The Arunachal Times. “Some are over a century old, yet they stand strong, needing only roof repairs every few years.”

These homes are more than shelters. They are reflections of ancient Monpa wisdom.

Their designs are resilient enough to withstand earthquakes, with common living areas for family gatherings and attics where precious food grains are stored. Their beauty lies not just in their form but in their function, in how seamlessly they blend with the land and climate of Tawang.

A 1,000-year-old legacy honoured.

Mirba Village in Arunachal has been officially declared a Heritage Village—a recognition of its rich cultural, historical & architectural significance. A proud moment in our journey to preserve & celebrate the living heritage of our land.#Mirbapic.twitter.com/jO3kH1LVOY — CMO Arunachal (@ArunachalCMO) August 8, 2025

Recognition as a Heritage Village

This timeless authenticity has now earned Mirba official recognition as a Heritage Village. Chief Minister Pema Khandu first envisioned showcasing a village that preserves originality, sanctity, and sustainable living in harmony with nature.

Guided by this vision, in July this year, a team of officials, architects, and village heads walked the winding paths of Mirba. Led by Ankur Choudhary, an architect and urban designer from Tezpur, the group conducted detailed surveys — mapping the topography, assessing structures, and recording every detail of its ancient architecture.

Their findings affirmed what the villagers had always known: Mirba is a treasure of living heritage.

A promise for the future

Recognition as a heritage village is more than a label; it is a promise. It means that Mirba’s legacy of culture, craftsmanship, and community living will not only be protected but also celebrated.

It also opens doors for rural tourism. Mirba’s serene beauty and cultural richness could draw visitors from across the world, eager to experience authentic rural life.

With warm weather, sunny skies, and fields blooming with ragi, maize, and other millets, the village offers a glimpse into sustainable living that modern societies strive to reclaim.

For the people of Mirba, the recognition has earned them immense pride. “This recognition is not just for us but for our forefathers, who built Mirba with their hands and wisdom,” Nguimo reflects. “It tells the world that our way of life has value, that simplicity and sustainability can endure for a thousand years.”

More than recognition, it’s a promise that Mirba, with its traditions and timeless charm, will continue to live on for generations, inviting visitors to experience history that’s still alive.

Edited by Pranita Bhat