How To Explore Kabini in 3 Days Under Rs 17000 — A Perfect Nature Escape for Two

Just beyond the clamour of Bengaluru lies a realm of untamed grace — Kabini. Once the royal hunting grounds of the maharajas of Mysore, the place today offers a union of primal wilderness and serene beauty. For couples looking for solitude, immersion in nature, and moments of bonding, this riverside sanctuary is an ideal retreat.

Set on the banks of the Kabini River and bordering the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, this corridor of forest and water is a timeless haven for wildlife and travellers alike. With careful planning, it is possible to experience Kabini’s grandeur without extravagance, making it the perfect destination for couples seeking meaningful connection amid the rhythms of the natural world.

Day 1: Onward to Kabini

Begin your journey at first light, departing Bengaluru before dawn to make the most of the day. The road to Kabini stretches just over 200 kilometres and typically takes five to six hours by car. A self-drive option offers freedom and privacy, although hiring a cab is equally practical, with round-trip expenses ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,500.

Stop en route in Mysuru for a leisurely breakfast, perhaps crisp dosas and a cup of filter coffee at one of its eateries, before continuing south through a changing landscape of fields, forests and riverside villages.

Set on the banks of the Kabini River and bordering the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, this corridor of forest and water is a haven for wildlife. Photograph: (Toehold)

Upon arrival in Kabini, check into one of the region’s modest yet atmospheric accommodations. Lodges such as Kabini Lake View Resort, Red Earth’s eco cottages, or the more affordable dormitories of Kabini River Lodge provide restful stays beginning from Rs 2,000 per night, often inclusive of home-cooked meals.

As the afternoon wanes, enjoy a boat safari along the Kabini River. For Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 per person, one glides through placid waters framed by ancient trees, watching elephants bathe on the shore, crocodiles sun themselves on muddy banks, and kingfishers dart through the reeds. It is a gentle and unforgettable encounter with the wild.

Return at dusk to your lodge, where dinner is typically a hearty local spread of rice, lentils, vegetables, and perhaps a mild meat curry, enjoyed in the open air or a rustic dining hall. The evening is best spent beneath a canopy of stars, far from the din of the city, accompanied only by the sounds of the forest.

Day 2: Into the forest’s heart

The day begins early with a guided safari into Nagarhole National Park, a highlight of any visit to Kabini. Organised by the Karnataka Forest Department, these safaris, priced at Rs 500 to Rs 600 per person for Indian nationals, offer a chance to observe wildlife in its natural habitat.

The forest, a mosaic of deciduous trees, open meadows and winding riverbanks, is home to tigers, leopards, wild dogs, deer, gaur, and an astonishing variety of birds. While sightings are never guaranteed, the anticipation itself is thrilling. Even a quiet morning among trees stirred only by the rustle of leaves is a rare privilege.

Upon arrival in Kabini, check into one of the region's modest yet atmospheric accommodations Photograph: (Thrillophilia)

After the safari, return to your accommodation for a late breakfast and a morning at leisure. Couples may choose to relax in the shade of their cottage verandah, read, or simply enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Later in the day, join a nature walk (typically Rs 200 to Rs 400 per person) led by a local naturalist. These walks explore the quieter aspects of the forest, including native flora, animal tracks, and bird calls, and encourage a slower, more observant way of travelling.

As twilight approaches, you may opt for a second boat ride or rest by the riverbank, watching the sky soften and the forest settle into silence.

Day 3: Farewell to the wilderness

Spend your final morning on a short village visit or plantation walk, should your lodge offer such excursions (generally Rs 150 to Rs 300 per person). These are immersive experiences that offer a glimpse into the symbiotic relationship between the local communities and the land they inhabit.

Depart Kabini by mid-morning to allow for an unhurried return to Bengaluru. En route, consider stopping in Mysuru for lunch; many reputable establishments serve traditional Karnataka meals for under Rs 400 per couple.

As the afternoon wanes, enjoy a boat safari along the Kabini River Photograph: (Vacation India)

As the city skyline reappears, Kabini remains with you as a memory of stillness, of whispered conversations, and of a shared moment in time when the world slowed down.

Estimated budget for two (three days / two nights)

Travel (self-drive or cab): Rs 2,500 - Rs 4,500

Accommodation: Rs 4,000 - Rs 8,000

Safari and activities: Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,000

Meals and additional costs: Rs 1,500 - Rs 2,000

Total estimated cost for two: Rs 10,000 to Rs 17,000

Kabini is not a place to rush through, but to dwell in. It is a landscape of resplendence where couples can rediscover a sense of wonder, both in the world and in each other.