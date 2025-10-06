5 Nature Walks Across India Where Kids Can Meet Elephants, Explore Lakes & Learn From Nature

Engaging children in nature walks provides more than just a break from routine; it offers an adventure filled with learning, discovery, and a chance to foster an appreciation for the environment. Let’s explore five remarkable destinations in India where families can enjoy nature walks with their children and create lasting memories.

1. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Highlights:

Cleanliness and Innovation: Known as Asia’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong offers an insightful experience into eco-friendly living. The trek to the Living Root Bridges introduces children to nature’s marvels and the principles of sustainability.

Benefits:

a) Eco-Education: Kids gain insights into sustainable living and ecological balance.

b) Cultural Exposure: The trek provides interaction with local communities and their practices.



The trek to the Living Root Bridges in Mawlynnong introduces children to nature’s marvels.

2. Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Highlights:

Wildlife Adventure: Famous for its biodiversity, Corbett National Park is home to various species of mammals, birds, and reptiles. Families can enjoy nature walks tailored for younger children, while older kids can partake in activities like rafting on the Kosi River.

Benefits:

a) Wildlife Education: Children learn about different species and their habitats.

b) Adventure and Learning: Activities like rock climbing and rappelling offer thrill and skill-building opportunities.

3. Loktak Lake, Manipur

Highlights:

Floating Islands: Loktak Lake, with its unique phumdis or floating islands, offers an intriguing boat ride. The lake is a hub for the local fishing community and showcases unique handicrafts. A floating homestay provides a chance for an overnight adventure.



Loktak Lake in Manipur is popular for its unique phumdis or floating islands.

Benefits:

a) Cultural Understanding: Kids experience the traditional lifestyle of the fishing community.

b) Hands-On Learning: The visit includes lessons in ecology and local craftsmanship.

4. Coorg, Karnataka

Affectionately dubbed the 'Scotland of India', Coorg is a haven of lush greenery, mesmerising waterfalls, and diverse wildlife, making it an ideal family retreat.

Highlights:

a) Visit Dubare Elephant Camp: Experience close encounters with elephants.

b) Explore Abbey Falls: Enjoy the beauty of cascading waterfalls.

c) Nature Trail in Nagarhole National Park: Discover local flora and fauna on safe, educational walks.

Benefits:

a) Elephant Interaction: Offers an unforgettable experience with gentle giants.

b) Educational Opportunities: Learn about diverse plant and animal life.

Additionally, you can let your children discover the process behind your favourite morning brew through coffee plantation tours.



Coorg is a haven of lush greenery, mesmerising waterfalls, diverse wildlife, and is famous for its coffee plantations.

5. Munnar, Kerala

Famed for its picturesque tea gardens and refreshing climate, Munnar is a perfect kid-friendly getaway that combines leisure with education.

Highlights:

a) Tea Museum Visit: Learn about the fascinating process of tea production.

b) Eravikulam National Park: Spot rare wildlife in their natural habitat.

Benefits:

a) Interactive Learning: Engage in hands-on lessons about tea and its production.

b) Wildlife Observation: Witness unique species in a safe environment.

c) Enjoy Nature Walks: Take in the sights and sounds of Munnar's natural landscapes.

Edited by Vidya Gowri