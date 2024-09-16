Meet the Mumbai Mom Who’s Making Trekking a Family Affair — Babies Included!

Last weekend, my husband and I embarked on an exhilarating hike with our 1.5-year-old son. We set off at 5 am to reach the village of Bhutivali, near Karjat. After enjoying breakfast at a local’s home, we began our trek, crossing a serene lake en route to a waterfall. The sight of the picturesque lake was a true feast for the eyes.

As we took turns carrying our son, a light drizzle energised us. After nearly an hour and a half, we reached the waterfall and knew the effort was well worth it. Watching our son delight in the water, chase butterflies, and play with other children reminded us that some experiences are priceless.

After enjoying some hot Maggi and tea near the waterfall, we started our return journey, only to be greeted by a herd of cows and buffaloes. Our son was completely captivated, sitting and watching them for several minutes. We eventually had to coax him away with a promise to bring him back!

We returned home that evening, our hearts full and our pockets brimming with unforgettable memories, realising what we had been missing all along. Our son had made new friends — hens, cows, butterflies, and swans — and those simple moments made the day truly special.

In an increasingly digital world where children are often glued to screens, introducing them to nature has never been more important. Nehal Shah realised this after becoming a mother. As an avid trekker, she sought out places and trips suitable for her infant, but her searches only led to indoor activities. Frustrated by the lack of outdoor options for young children, she decided to create something herself.



Nehal with her family.

At 2.5 years old, she took her son on a camping trip to Kamshet, Maharashtra, dispelling several myths along the way. That first adventure was a game changer, revealing a new side of her child and sparking an idea. Inspired by his excitement, Nehal founded ‘Heart & Soil’ — a Mumbai-based venture that curates nature-based travel experiences. It offers wilderness excursions, farming activities, treks, nature trails, camping, stargazing nights, and rural visits, providing families with enriching outdoor experiences.

Founded in 2016, Heart & Soil has helped over 2,000 families and children reconnect with nature. Nehal’s son, Dev, now 10, has embarked on hikes in Himachal, snorkelled, camped, and enjoyed countless other adventures. Today, he inspires his mother to embrace the outdoors and tackle challenging treks, a testament to the transformative power of nature in their lives.

‘Children are not supposed to live in boxes’

Growing up in Mumbai, Nehal’s childhood was filled with memories of playing in gardens and nurturing plants. Her fondest moments were spent tending to the greenery in their home alongside her father and grandfather. She also developed empathy for birds and animals during family visits to nature parks, which deeply influenced her love for the natural world.



Children enjoying nature during one of Heart & Soil's trips.

A media professional, she was introduced to trekking through a club at one of her workplaces, Radio Mirchi. Exploring the Western Ghats ignited a newfound passion and deepened her appreciation for the outdoors, setting the foundation for what would later become Heart & Soil.

Even after marriage, Nehal continued her backpacking trips across the country. When she became a mother nearly a decade ago, she wanted to share the same experiences with her son. However, living in a concrete jungle, she realised that Dev couldn’t simply go outside and play as she had done in her childhood. While she took him to nearby parks and for walks along Marine Drive, she strongly desired to give him the kind of nature-filled experiences she had cherished growing up.

“I saw children attending back-to-back classes. The world seemed very different from the one I had grown up in and honestly, it scared me. I wanted to show my son the right way to live and give him exposure to the great outdoors. We aren’t meant to live in boxes,” Nehal tells The Better India.

As a new mother, Nehal was determined not to deprive her child of the life-changing experiences that nature offers. She also wanted to continue her own adventures, with her son by her side. Leaving her toddler at home was never an option she considered.

Armed with an idea, one evening in 2016, she posted on her Facebook page about her plan to go on a camping trip to Kamshet, just two hours from Mumbai. She invited other parents to join, and to her surprise, the response was overwhelming. Over 30 people showed up for that first trip, which featured home-cooked snacks from Nehal’s kitchen.

Like any new mother, she was a bit apprehensive about how her son would react to the new environment. But all her worries were quickly eased by the positive experience they shared.

“We bonded so well during that first camping trip. The experience bust all the myths that are around taking kids outside. All the kids including Dev were so excited. They got to meet different people and have different experiences. I realised that all the apprehensions are in our mind,” she says.

They didn’t care about tents or luxurious rooms. By going with the flow, Nehal and her son bonded over their shared love for nature. After that first trip, there was no turning back. When Dev was 3.5 years old, they went on a jungle safari, and by the time he was four, they tackled a Himalayan trek together.

Initially, Nehal had planned to go on the trek alone, but she decided to ask Dev if he wanted to join. She explained the challenging living conditions and the difficulty of the eight-kilometre hike. To her delight, the young boy was eager and ready for the adventure!

While trekking the challenging Jalori Pass, the conditions became so tough that many adults turned back. But young Dev pressed on, matching each step with the guide, leaving his mother behind. When Nehal finally reached the top after completing the demanding trek, she found her four-year-old son happily chatting with other trekkers, beaming with pride.

“Nature is the best teacher. It teaches us how to handle both success and failure, and instills adaptability and resilience in children. Through nature, they develop a deeper care for the environment and become more open to new experiences. It fosters children who are flexible, grounded, and less fussy,” she says.

Since then, along with Nehal, Dev, now 10 years old, has embarked on a backpacking trip to Dharamshala, where he stayed with locals; lived in a hostel in Hampi; completed a 10-day Discover Scuba course; trekked to the Tiger’s Nest in Bhutan; gone paragliding, and much more.

Every year, Nehal gifts her son a new experience. These outdoor adventures have not only expanded his horizons but also strengthened their bond, allowing them to spend quality time together without screens or distractions.

‘Nature teaches you what no school can’

In addition to helping her own son bond with nature, Nehal has enabled other parents to do the same through Heart & Soil. The idea, she explains, is to build life skills through diverse experiences. While working full-time, she still managed to organise two trips a month in and around Mumbai — offering unique activities like strawberry picking, rappelling, kayaking, farm visits, and hikes.

Rhituparna Mitra, a mother of two, joined one of Nehal’s trips when her older daughter was just three years old. She loved the experience so much that she became a regular participant in Heart & Soil’s many getaways — which included forest walks, safaris, kayaking, and more. When her second baby came along, Rhituparna continued her outdoor adventures, starting with the infant in a baby carrier.

“What I’ve noticed is that children, by default, do very well in nature. My children are fascinated by nature. Being on these trails or hikes promotes a connection with your children, yourself and nature. You learn with your children and it ignites in them, a quest to learn more. The most important thing is that children are self-engaged in nature,” she says.

Today, Rhituparna is curating a Meghalaya trip with Nehal to encourage more parents to get their children out and discover the unique bonds that are formed among children and like-minded adults.

Over time, Nehal expanded Heart & Soil to include trips outside Maharashtra like wildlife safaris. Currently, she is planning trips to Meghalaya and a wildlife safari to Pench, Madhya Pradesh. After running it alongside her full-time job for over a decade, she decided to focus on it full-time in 2024. What sets her trips apart is that children of all ages are welcome, making it easier for parents with toddlers to travel and enjoy nature together.

“You will bond as a family and understand each other better. Your children will not remember the gadgets or fancy gifts. They will remember these experiences that you gave them. It develops their personality,” she says.



Nature is one of the best teachers, says Nehal.

For parents with kids below three, she says that don’t think of it as a challenge. “Just go with the flow. You will experience the highs and lows, and misses and hits. Take everything with a pinch of salt as it’s all part of the journey,” she says.

Offering some words of advice to parents in an increasingly competitive world, she says, “Don’t take parenting as a pressure. Slow down. It’s okay to not be busy all the time. Let your children enjoy their childhood. There’s a world beyond gadgets and video games.”

“Travelling teaches both you and your children mindfulness and the importance of being present. It helps you shed your ego as you come to realise that you are not greater than nature. No school can provide the lessons that nature offers. Additionally, it fosters a strong sense of community bound by a shared love for the natural world,” she concludes.

Edited by Pranita Bhat, Images Courtesy Nehal Shah