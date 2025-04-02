Stay Among the Treetops: 10 Breathtaking Treehouse Retreats in India

Looking for your next dreamy escape in 2025? These 10 treehouse stays across India offer the perfect blend of eco-luxury, natural beauty, and conscious travel.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

1. The Machan, Lonavala

Rising 30 to 45 feet above the forest floor, each treehouse at The Machan is a sanctuary in the sky, wrapped in a full acre of untouched greenery. Designed for dreamy seclusion, couples can soak in private decks and open-to-sky showers in the Canopy, Cocoon, Starlight, or Jungle Machans. Families will love the spacious Forest and Heritage Machans, complete with cosy lofts perfect for little adventurers. Begin your day sipping tea amidst a sea of treetops and wind down under a sky ablaze with stars — nature is your only companion.



Under the Lonavla skies, the Machan roars with energy – the perfect play between thrill and tranquility. Image source: The Machan

2. Vythiri Resort, Wayanad, Kerala

Hidden in the emerald embrace of Wayanad’s rainforest, Vythiri Resort is a tranquil haven for those who crave the raw beauty of nature. It has five treehouses, crafted with bamboo and thatched roofs that blend seamlessly into the forest canopy. Four sit high at 90 feet, offering secluded escapes for couples and solitude seekers. The family-friendly treehouse rests closer to the ground, just steps from the restaurant.

Each one opens to a balcony where loungers point towards the endless green beyond.

Advertisment



Vythiri Resort is where the forest breathes and time stands still. Image source: Vythiri resort

3. Rainforest Resort, Athirapally Falls, Kerala

The Rainforest Resort is tucked near Kerala’s majestic Athirapally Falls and offers an immersive escape where the symphony of rushing water plays day and night. Its signature treehouse is built around a living tree, letting nature weave through its walls while surrounding you in lush green. A private deck wraps around the space, opening up to spellbinding views of the falls, while a net-canopied bed ensures peaceful, insect-free slumber. Beyond the treetop retreat, you’ll find a stunning infinity pool, forest paths to wander, and a restaurant where every meal comes with a waterfall backdrop.



Rainforest Resort Athirapally – where waterfalls roar and the wild whispers. Image source: Rainforest

4. Pench Tree Lodge, Madhya Pradesh

Deep in the heart of 40 acres of untamed forest, six enchanting treehouses rise from ancient Mahua trees, offering front-row seats to the wild. Floor-to-ceiling French windows blur the line between inside and out, inviting in birdsong, rustling leaves, and golden light. Step onto your private deck, curl up on the daybed by the window with a book, or simply drift into a peaceful nap beneath the canopy. Inside, a four-poster bed, organic toiletries, and air conditioning bring comfort without compromise. As dusk falls and the forest hushes, soft lanterns light the trail back to your glowing treehouse, a warm yellow beacon in the deepening green.



Pench Tree Lodge – rooted in nature, elevated in experience. Image source: Pench Tree

5. The Mudhouse, Marayoor, Kerala

Just over an hour from Munnar, tucked into the quiet wilderness of Marayoor, is a little pocket of calm called The Mudhouse. Here, a hand-built treehouse sits gently on a living tree made from mud, coconut thatch, and local timber. Inside, there’s a simple bedroom, an open-sky bathroom, and a balcony that stares straight into the valley below. No frills, no fuss, just a shared kitchen, a communal table, and if the skies are kind, a barbecue under the stars.



This boutique retreat near Munnar offers traditionally crafted mud cottages and a treehouse. Image source: Instagram

6. Ahilya by the Sea (Arjun’s treehouse), Goa

In the quiet charm of Dolphin Bay sits a property that feels more like a home than a hotel: three independent villas, nine beautifully done-up rooms, and one hidden gem nestled in the arms of a banyan tree. Arjun’s Tree House isn’t grand or sprawling; it’s just 100 square feet of cosy, elevated magic. Perched on the second floor of the tree tower, this little nook is made for solo wanderers or couples chasing privacy and a dose of childhood wonder. There’s a queen bed, a snug ensuite, AC to keep you cool, and Wi-Fi if you must — but with views like these, chances are you’ll forget the world exists at all.



Goan heritage meets ocean serenity at Ahilya. Image source: Ahilya

7. Tree House Resort, Rajasthan

Set across 300 acres of lush farmland in the Syari Valley, this resort is home to 20 treehouses, each cradled in the branches of tall kikar trees. Named after the birds that flutter through the property daily, these elevated hideaways blend rustic charm with modern comfort — think air conditioning, Wi-Fi, room service, and even a bathtub overlooking the Aravalli Hills. Outside your window, it's all green canopies and quiet skies; inside, it’s thoughtful luxury. Beyond the treehouses, the resort unfolds into a world of indulgence — a nature-view gym, swimming pool, restaurant, bar, and courts for golf, tennis, and badminton.



The Tree House Resort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, offers a unique blend of luxury and nature. Image source: Instagram

8. Treehouse Hideaway, Madhya Pradesh

You might be lounging on your balcony, half-reading a book, when the forest stirs — a rustle in the leaves, a langur overhead, maybe even a distant deer call. Inside, your treehouse is all comfort without excess — AC, a mini bar, and warm wooden charm. Built around native trees like Mahua and Banyan, each of the six hideaways blends seamlessly into the wild. Set within 21 acres near Bandhavgarh’s Tala Gate, this is where you come to slow down, listen closely, and feel the jungle breathe around you.



Tree House Hideaway is deep in the jungle, high in the trees, wild at heart. Image source: Treehouse Hideaway

9. The Tree Top Treehouse, Jibhi

There’s a little wooden treehouse in Jibhi where the mountains feel like old friends. Mornings begin with misty views and the scent of apples drifting in from nearby orchards. Everything here runs gently — solar lights, rainwater, no plastic in sight. It’s the kind of place where your hosts know your name and the village stories. And sometimes, just after dusk, a flying squirrel swoops by like a secret only the forest knows.



Cradled in the treetops, kissed by Himalayan air – a secret hideaway in Jibhi. Image source: Agoda

10. Tranquil Resort, Wayanad, Kerala

Wake up 35 feet above ground, nestled in Wayanad’s lush treetops, with coffee plantations stretching endlessly below. Tranquil Resort, set on a 400-acre estate, offers two dreamy treehouses with all the comforts you need. One wraps around a jackfruit tree with a verandah perfect for squirrel spotting. The other sits in a Gulmohar, complete with a wall library and a tree-trunk bathroom. It's a treehouse living at its finest.



Tranquil Resort's tree house features views of coffee plantations. Picture source: Tranquil Resort

Edited by Vidya Gowri