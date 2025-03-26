Escape the Heat: Stay at These 10 Beautiful Mud Homestays in India

Originally reported and written in March 2025, this story has been republished as part of our archival content.



Summer holidays are just a few weeks away. While everyone’s busy making plans for a good vacation we bring to you the 10 best homestays from Himachal Pradesh to Kerala that are cool and sustainable.

1. Afsana Homestay

Afsana Homestay in Manali is a restored 50-year-old mud, wood, and stone house set near Hadimba Temple, surrounded by forests and apple orchards. Founded by Heena Mahant, it reflects traditional Himachali architecture and offers an eco-friendly, peaceful stay with homemade food from her family farm. With rooms starting at Rs 600 and curated nature walks, it’s an ideal offbeat escape for those seeking a connection to nature.

Surrounded by forests and apple orchards, Afsana Homestay offers intriguing nature walks.

2. The Nanda stone

The Nanda Stone in Jilling, Uttarakhand, is a peaceful mud homestay with stunning views of Nanda Devi. Built by Ashish Verma using traditional Kumaoni methods and natural materials, it stays naturally cool and warm across seasons. The off-grid home features earthy interiors and no plastic use and serves seasonal Kumaoni meals. With forest walks, wildlife spotting, and local experiences, it's a perfect eco-friendly mountain retreat.

The Nanda Stone stands gracefully, wrapped in lush greenery — a quiet sentinel nestled in nature’s embrace. Image source: Instagram

3. The Mudhouse, Marayoor, Kerala

The Mudhouse in Marayoor, Kerala, is an eco-friendly stay near Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, featuring a two-bedroom mud cottage and a traditional treehouse made from natural materials. Hosting up to six guests, it offers a shared kitchen, dining area, and lounge, with optional outdoor barbecues or candlelight dinners when the weather allows.

The Mudhouse in Mayaroor is pure heaven — where earth meets the sky. Image source: Instagram

4. Kundan Homestay, Himachal Pradesh

Kundan Homestay in Kais village near Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, is a 100-year-old mud and stone house run by farmer Kundan Singh and his wife Kala. Built with traditional earthquake-resistant methods, it stays naturally warm and offers a true pahadi (Mountain) lifestyle. Guests enjoy two simple rooms, local hospitality, and homemade meals made from organic produce grown on the family’s farm.

Kundan Homestay feels like home — warm hearts, cosy corners, and a sense of belonging in every detail. Image source: Instagram

5. Greenara, Kerala

Greenara, near Calicut in Kerala, is a sustainable mud homestay built on a rewilded 6-acre former mining site, now transformed into a lush tropical forest by owner Mustafa PA. It features two mud cottages and a 12-bed dormitory made with natural materials like bamboo, grass, and rammed earth. Guests enjoy farm-to-table Malabari meals made from seasonal, pesticide-free produce grown onsite. With no cement use and a focus on slow living, Greenara offers a peaceful, eco-friendly retreat deeply connected to nature.

At Greenara, you’ll find comfort in the greens — a soothing blend of nature, peace, and pure bliss. Image source: Instagram

6. Hodka Rann Stay, Gujarat

Hodka Rann Stay is a cosy mud hut homestay in Hodka village, Gujarat, just 20 km from the Rann Utsav Tent City. Surrounded by desert landscapes, it offers an authentic village experience with eco-friendly huts, starry skies, and peaceful sunrises. Guests are served pure vegetarian Kutchi meals and can enjoy folk music and meet local artisans known for embroidery and leather work.

Hodka Rann Stay is all mud — earthy, authentic, and rooted in the rich soul of Kutch. Image source: Instagram

7. Bansura Hill Resort

Banasura Hill Resort in Wayanad, Kerala, is Asia’s largest mud resort—crafted entirely from the earth it stands on. Tucked into the lush Banasura Hills, it offers a peaceful escape with cool mud rooms, forest trails, waterfalls, and fresh, farm-to-table food. Perfect for slow, conscious travel, the resort blends nature, comfort, and sustainability into one unforgettable stay.

Bansura Hill Resort serves up farm-to-table goodness — fresh, local, and straight from the heart of nature. Image source: Instagram

8. Kashi Villa, Himachal Pradesh

Kashi Villa is a 180-year-old mud and stone homestay in Kasauli, restored by Rachna and Kapil Tandon. Surrounded by deodars and oaks, it offers cosy rooms, fireplaces, traditional Himachali food, and the friendly company of Ibi, their golden retriever. A perfect blend of colonial charm and local warmth for a peaceful mountain escape.

Kashi Villa is a villa of tranquillity, where peace whispers through every corner. Image source: Instagram

9. Matirr Ghor, Assam

Matirr Ghor, translating to ‘The Mud House’ is a rustic, eco-conscious homestay located in Guwahati, Assam, that focuses on traditional mud architecture and sustainable living. It offers guests an earthy, minimalist experience rooted in Assamese culture — ideal for travellers looking to disconnect and slow down.

Matirr Ghor is wrapped in Assam’s love — earthy, soulful, and full of heart. Image source: Instagram

10. Medini Homestay

Medini Homestay, near Kaziranga National Park in Assam, is an eco-friendly stay built with bamboo, mud, and wood by Champak Deka and Anna Louise Meynell. It offers local food, silk weaving, and a deep connection to Assamese culture. Close to the park, it’s perfect for wildlife lovers and those seeking a sustainable, community-focused retreat.

Medini Homestay promotes cruelty-free silk production and eco-friendly practices. Image source: Medini Homestay

