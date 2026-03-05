75-YO Varanasi Artist Turns Wedding Cards & Broken Bangles Into Stunning Art

In Varanasi, where the Ganga River murmurs age‑old prayers and pilgrims circle life’s biggest rites, an unlikely artist is weaving magic from the city’s overlooked remains. At 75, Rajkumar walks the ghats with a practised eye, gathering what most would dismiss as refuse, discarded wedding cards, broken bangles, frayed paper, and stray scraps of metal and cloth.

To the casual observer, these are remnants of rituals, celebrations and daily life, detritus left in the wake of devotees and tourists. But in Rajkumar’s weathered palms, they carry stories waiting to be told. With patience and an intuitive sense of form, he turns this ‘rubbish’ into intricate art. Each piece he creates is proof of his belief that sustainability need not be a new idea; in India, such resourcefulness has long been part of daily life and tradition.

As his creations take shape, fragments of forgotten ceremonies and broken adornments are reborn as wall hangings, sculptures, and decorative artefacts. Locals and visitors alike pause to watch him work, drawn by the poetry of his craft and the vivid colours rising from the rubble. As the lines between material and meaning blur, what was once dismissed as waste turns into a mirror of human experience, culture and continuity.

In Rajkumar’s world, nothing is truly worthless. Instead, every discarded object holds the potential for beauty and a chance to remind us that life’s ‘waste’ can speak volumes if we take the time to look.