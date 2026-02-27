How Volunteers Removed 700 Kg of Waste to Revive a 500-Year-Old Stepwell in Gujarat

This article has been published in partnership with Aditya Birla Group.

Advertisment

It once held nearly two lakh litres of water. By 2026, it held 700 kg of waste.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Mahmadabad Ki Vav — a 500-year-old stepwell in Gujarat — had slipped from lifeline to landfill. On 31 January, volunteers gathered to change that.

The stone steps echoed with footsteps they hadn’t heard in years. Gloves rustled. Metal buckets struck carved sandstone. College students leaned over the edge, peering into the depths below, while a few elderly residents stood nearby, recalling when water once shimmered there. Laughter and the scrape of shovels replaced what had long been silence.

Advertisment

Mahmadabad Ki Vav was built in the late 15th–early 16th century under Mahmud Begada.

For the first time in years, the stepwell was being cleared and noticed again.

A legacy older than the city it serves

Looking at the carved arches of Mahmadabad Ki Vav, now barely visible beneath layers of waste, volunteers reflected on how the structure predates the town itself.

Built in the late 15th–early 16th century during the reign of Mahmud Begada, the stepwell reflects the distinctive architectural style of Gujarat’s historic public works. That period saw the development of large-scale civic infrastructure — stepwells, gardens and caravanserais — designed not only for structural elegance but also to support water security and community resilience.

Located near the River Vatrak in Ahmedabad, the structure was engineered to harness subsoil water flow and seasonal rainfall, ensuring year-round access to potable water in semi-arid Gujarat. For centuries, it quietly sustained daily life.

Architecturally, Mahmadabad Ki Vav reflects both purpose and poetry. Five pavilion towers once provided shade and stability. Wide descending steps ensured access even during low water levels. Decorative friezes, lotus-crowned niches and an intricate Kalpavriksha motif symbolised purity and continuity of life. Finely carved brackets and beams showcased sophisticated stone engineering techniques.

At full capacity, the stepwell can hold nearly 2 lakh litres of water — enough to recharge groundwater, support local ecology, and strengthen the city’s water resilience.

But even the most thoughtfully designed systems require continued care.

From lifeline to landfill

As urban expansion altered natural drainage channels and piped municipal water reduced dependence on traditional systems, upkeep gradually became less frequent.Gradually, almost unnoticed, the stepwell slipped out of public consciousness.

By the 1980s, it had stopped functioning as a regular community water source.

Years of neglect left the stepwell choked with silt and waste, its once-flowing waters reduced to stagnation.

Accumulated waste and heavy silt deposits reduced its water-holding capacity, eventually stopping the flow altogether. What remained was stagnant, foul-smelling water and a heritage structure layered with years of accumulated waste,buried under years of gradual decline — standing in the heart of the city, yet fading from public memory.

People passed by it every day; few paused to wonder what lay beneath, until a group of citizens chose to step forward.

When intention became action

On 31 January 2026, that quiet resolve turned into collective action.

Under #ForceForGood — an initiative by Aditya Birla Group — volunteers came together with one clear mission: to restore Mahmadabad Ki Vav to its original form and function.

On 31 January 2026, volunteers came together under Aditya Birla Group’s #ForceForGood to restore Mahmadabad Ki Vav.

The effort was carefully planned, safety briefings were conducted, tools were distributed, and roles were assigned.

But what unfolded went beyond coordination.

Strangers became teammates within minutes. Some formed human chains along the wide stone steps, passing up sacks of waste. Others cleared silt that had blocked water channels for years. With every layer removed, details long hidden beneath dirt began to reappear.

Volunteers shared that it was hard to believe such a beautiful structure had been buried for years. For many, this was their first real introduction to the stepwell’s history — and to its potential. Jishnu Mehta (22), an MBA student interning with Drishti Foundation for CSR initiatives, describes the experience as deeply inspiring.

He notes, “The entire community came together — college students, villagers and organisers working side by side without hierarchy. Seeing people unite with a shared purpose to restore the dignity of a place that had gradually lost its identity over the years felt truly meaningful,” he tells The Better India.

Each step downward felt symbolic. As debris cleared, so did the distance between the city and its forgotten heritage. Real change, it seemed, had begun not only with intention but also with action.

Beyond cleaning, a moment of collective purpose

By 10 am, the cleaning initiative had grown beyond a task, bringing people together in purpose.

More than 50 visitors passed through the site that day, not just to watch but to witness. College students worked alongside local residents and volunteers from Drishti Foundation, clearing layers of debris that had accumulated over decades.

Clearing silt reopened water channels and supported groundwater recharge.

For Dinesh Kumar Gautam (48), founder of Drishti Foundation, who has dedicated the last seven to eight years to water conservation initiatives, the challenge has never been just physical restoration. The greater hurdle, he notes, is perception.

“Most people think it’s a historical monument,” he says. “That is the misconception. Our prime focus is not the restoration of historical monuments but the restoration and regeneration of the water conservation body.”

This distinction matters; stepwells like Mahmadabad Ki Vav are not merely relics of architecture. They are functional water systems designed to harvest and store groundwater — a decentralised approach to water management that supported communities for centuries.

In an era of growing water stress, that wisdom remains relevant.

As Dinesh points out, stepwells represent sustainable practices that predate modern infrastructure. “They are the proof of sustainability, not an innovation but a rediscovery,” he adds.

The drive also highlighted the social dimension of such spaces. Historically, stepwells were places of gathering where people interacted while collecting water. Women exchanged stories, neighbours formed bonds, and communities strengthened their connections.

That human element, Dinesh argues, still matters. “We didn’t stop at water conservation. Through this work, people started talking to each other more and trusting each other more. It really brought the community closer and strengthened our bonds as a society.”

As debris cleared at the stepwell, so did distances between people — turning a restoration drive into a moment of shared purpose

During the drive, volunteers experienced that spirit first-hand. Strangers became teammates. Conversations flowed as freely as the work. A shared lunch turned into shared stories. Small moments reflected a larger truth — collective action builds community.

For Jishnu, the day reinforced the idea that heritage and social responsibility are interconnected. Whether studying business administration or psychology, participants realised that environmental and cultural initiatives transcend academic disciplines.

Removing years of silt helped revive groundwater flow and community stewardship.

“No matter what you study, understanding why environmental drives and cleanliness initiatives matter builds awareness and encourages everyone to come together and create positive change.”

Looking ahead: A shared responsibility

The restoration of Mahmadabad Ki Vav was the first step in a larger journey of renewal. With 713 kilograns of waste removed and water channels reopened, the structure can once again serve its original purpose — recharging groundwater and supporting the local ecosystem. Its nearly 2 lakh litre capacity represents more than storage; it represents resilience.

As Dinesh explains, stepwells are ‘historical water conservation initiatives’ that continue to contribute to ecological balance and groundwater replenishment.

In regions facing water scarcity, such systems offer valuable lessons in sustainable resource management.

But physical restoration alone is not enough.

Post-restoration responsibility shifts to ongoing care and community involvement. “It is about monitoring, documentation and capacity building,” Dinesh explains. “For the community, it is about protection, periodic maintenance and integrating the stepwell into daily life.”

Heritage sites thrive when they become living spaces rather than static monuments. Regular engagement — whether through cleanups, educational programmes, or cultural events — ensures long-term preservation.

Sustainability, Dinesh reminds, “is not the event. It is the operating model.”

The restored stepwell reflects traditional water wisdom rooted in sustainability.

The stepwell’s revival demonstrates what is possible when that collaboration occurs. Volunteers, residents and organisers worked together to reclaim a space that once seemed forgotten. In doing so, they also rediscovered a sense of collective purpose.

For Jishnu, the experience carried a hopeful message. “Instead of letting such structures decay,” he says, “we should treat them as a reminder of sustainable wisdom.”

Looking ahead, the stepwell stands as a shared asset, a recharge point, a heritage site and a symbol of community responsibility. Its story reflects a broader truth: progress and preservation need not conflict. When balanced, they strengthen each other.

“We should think of restoration, not replacement. These structures still stand tall, helping preserve water. They remind us that solutions for the future can often be found in the wisdom of the past,” says Dinesh.

All images courtesy TBI Team