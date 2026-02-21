Good News This Week
This week, we look at student teams taking campus energy into the real world: cleaner waste habits, period dignity, safer coasts, and steady clean power for homes.
This week, we look at student teams taking campus energy into the real world: cleaner waste habits, period dignity, safer coasts, and steady clean power for homes.
Near Bengaluru, an Azim Premji University team supported a panchayat to set up a Zero Waste Centre. The village reports about 90% source segregation, plus composting that feeds a growing food forest.
Across seven states, students behind Project Ecosanitation run honest sessions on menstrual health. The effort has reached 355 girls and women, helping them stay in class with confidence and care.
On the Konkan coast, Pune students with the OCEAN initiative collect used engine oil from fishing boats. Over 2,800 litres stayed out of the water, and fishermen earn Rs 20–25 per litre for it.
Researchers at NIT Rourkela built a hybrid renewable microgrid designed for a reliable supply. The system can power four rural homes at once and adapts when the sun or wind shifts, so lights stay on.
Stories like these begin with a small idea, a team that cares, and a little courage. Better Campus is our growing archive of campus-led work across India. Come take a look.