Bengaluru Couple Left Tech Jobs to Revive India’s Ancient Games — Now Their Eco-Friendly Venture Earns Rs 2 L/Month

“Traditional board games are not just pastimes; they are living threads of our culture, bringing families together and reviving heritage most joyously,” reflects Tanushri S N, founder of Roll the Dice.

What became ‘Roll The Dice’ began as a longing for the familiar and has grown into a profitable, eco-friendly family business, earning approximately Rs 2 lakh per month and touching over 10,000 families across India.

This is the story of how Tanushri S N and Shashishekhar S reimagined their lives and touched many others through handcrafted games.

From corporate careers to cultural custodians

Tanushri and Shashishekhar are not your typical entrepreneurs. Both began their professional lives entrenched in the fast-paced world of software engineering before their shared vision led them down a different path, one rooted in culture, craftsmanship, and community.

Tanushri S N, in her mid-forties, holds a master’s degree in computer software engineering from BITS Pilani and a bachelor’s in electronics and communication from University BDT College of Engineering (UBDT), Davanagere.

She worked at Global Edge Software and Logica, two established IT firms, before taking a career break. In 2014, she ventured into handmade jewellery, but the idea of reviving traditional Indian games had been simmering since 2014 - 15. It was only in 2019 that she pivoted her focus entirely towards this dream.

Her husband, Shashishekhar S, holds a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the University of Mysuru. For over a decade, he ran a services company in Mysuru before moving to Bengaluru to work at Cisco and a few startups.

After quitting Cisco in 2020, he returned to Mysuru, joined another startup briefly, but it was only in 2023 that he joined Tanushri full-time at Roll the Dice. Since then, they have worked hand in hand to grow their venture.

Their motivation was both personal and cultural. “We saw our children increasingly glued to screens,” says Tanushri. “We wanted to offer them something more meaningful, something that connects them to their roots and brings the family together. Traditional Indian games felt like the perfect medium, a fuse of fun, heritage, and togetherness.”

Shashishekhar tells The Better India, “We both come from tech backgrounds, but we yearned for a more practical way to make a difference. The idea of reviving traditional games struck a chord. More than building a business, it was about preserving culture and promoting community.”

Breathing new life into ancient traditions

Their path began as a modest endeavour, with a handful of game sets, and has developed into an impactful business. Roll the Dice now offers over 15 traditional Indian game variants, such as Chowka Bara, Pagade, Alagunimani, Chausar, Chopad, Aadu Huli (also known as Bagh Chal), Navakankari, Sholo Gutti, Taabla, and Pallanguzhi (Ali Guli Mane), among others.

Each game is a portal to India’s diverse regional cultures and traditions, steeped in folklore and passed down through generations. “These games are not trivial relics. They are vibrant cultural artefacts that teach patience, strategy, and camaraderie,” explains Tanushri.

The art of crafting heritage

The process of creating each game set is a labour of love, demanding precision in every task, with strict attention to even the smallest details, and respect for the environment and artisanship.

“We start with thorough research to identify which game variant to produce,” the founder explains.

“Each game has regional nuances and differing rules, so it is important to get it right.” Prototypes are developed using natural fabrics and sustainably sourced woods, materials that are biodegradable and environmentally friendly. “We avoid plastic entirely,” Shashishekhar states. “Our goal is to provide families with eco-friendly, durable, and authentic products.”

Roll the Dice collaborates with over 30 skilled artisans from across southern India, each contributing specialised expertise.

Fabric mats are produced in Surat, a hub for sturdy textile manufacturing. Embroidery artists based in Bengaluru add exquisite handwork to the boards, while freelance artists in Mysuru and Bengaluru contribute artistic flourishes.

The wooden elements, including the dice, pawns, and larger game pieces, are handcrafted in Channapatna, renowned for its lacquerware traditions. Here, the workshop of Shri Beereswara Handicrafts plays the major role.

Venkatesh B, a master artisan from Channapatna with over 35 years’ experience, describes the process, “We use manual lathes to shape ivory wood, then apply vegetable-based dyes and traditional lacquering techniques. The dyes produce bright, long-lasting colours that are safe for children. Roll the Dice’s commitment to quality means we can focus on perfecting every piece without rushing production.”

Another collaborator is Bhrugu S Devaratha, a temple sculptor and educator from Bengaluru.

“Applying the principles of temple sculpture, like symmetry, proportion, and detailed finishing, to game boards and pieces was a fascinating challenge,” he shares.

“I carve life-sized pawns and wooden boards from teak and shivani wood, making sure the pieces are both beautiful and functional.”

For Bhrugu, this work has expanded his craft’s reach beyond temple art into everyday cultural objects, connecting heritage with modern life.

Sustainability permeates every stage. Packaging is sourced from Savitri Packaging in Srirangapatna and is entirely plastic-free. Tin boxes come from Chennai, while manuals and labels are printed locally in Mysuru. This thoughtful and holistic approach underscores the company’s ethos, honouring tradition without compromising the planet.

Building bridges through play: Stories that resonate

Roll the Dice is far more than a commercial enterprise; it is a mission to rekindle social bonds eroded by technology and modern lifestyles.

Tanushri recounts a particularly touching anecdote, “One family from Bengaluru told us how their Chowka Bara set became a nightly ritual. Despite their demanding schedules, the parents and son would gather after dinner to play, easing the day’s stress and reconnecting as a family. Moments like these are our greatest reward.”

Another story touches the heart, “An elderly couple whose children live overseas bought our Alagunimani set after purchasing Pagade,” she continues.

“Playing together every evening, sometimes inviting neighbours over, has brought laughter and companionship back into their home. It is a beautiful reminder that these games are more than entertainment; they are sources of joy and human connection.”

Voices from the community

The success of Roll the Dice is intimately tied to the vibrant community it serves and supports.

Geetha K N, a 46-year-old software professional from Bengaluru, shares, “I grew up playing these games with my cousins and grandparents. Roll the Dice has brought those memories back beautifully. My children now play with their grandparents, creating new memories and bridging generations. The quality is impeccable, the fabric mats, wooden pawns, and packaging all reflect care and thought.”

She further emphasises, “As a family conscious about the environment, knowing these games are made from fabric, wood, and paper rather than plastic gives us extra joy. It feels like we are building a small library of sustainable cultural experiences.”

Sabareeshan Chittur Kalyanakrishnan, a 70-year-old independent director from Mysuru, echoes these sentiments, “Playing Pagade brought back nostalgia of school days. It is a reminder of India’s authentic board games, crafted with such skill. Knowing the materials are eco-friendly makes it even more special.”

The artisans themselves offer invaluable perspectives. Venkatesh remarks, “We have been associated with Roll The Dice since 2019. This partnership supports over 30 artisans in our workshop. The company values quality over price, which allows us to devote time and care to perfecting our craft.”

Devaratha adds, “Being involved has allowed me to extend the heritage of temple art into new forms. It is fulfilling to see my work appreciated beyond traditional religious settings, enriching everyday cultural products.”

Overcoming challenges, driven by purpose

The entrepreneurial path is rarely smooth. Shashishekhar candidly admits, “There are daily challenges, for example, slow sales, production delays, health issues, and communication gaps. However, our belief that we are not just running a business but reviving a heritage keeps us resilient.”

Customer feedback has been crucial in overcoming hurdles. Requests from players led to the creation of new Chowka Bara variants with nine and 11 houses, filling a long-standing demand. The company has also introduced a classic, more affordable series, supported by grants from the Startup Karnataka Elevate programme, recognising their cultural entrepreneurship potential.

Embracing the future

Looking ahead, Tanushri and Shashishekhar are planning a fusion of tradition and technology.

“The future lies in mixing physical and digital experiences. We are developing Tollugatti, a digital platform for Indian traditional games. This will connect players globally, imagine a grandmother in Mysuru playing with her granddaughter in the United States,” Shashishekhar says.

The couple is also innovating with augmented reality (AR) experiences that avoid cumbersome gear, aiming for intuitive, natural engagement. “Our goal is to facilitate connection, tradition, and togetherness to transcend physical distance,” Tanushri explains.

A small team with a big vision

Roll The Dice operates with a close-knit team of five, juggling product design, technology, accounting, and community engagement. Their sales channels include their own website, as well as major platforms such as Amazon and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Select retail outlets across India stock their games, and the company regularly participates in exhibitions and workshops.

Their approach, combining research, prototyping, artisan collaboration, and rigorous testing, guarantees products that are durable, culturally authentic, and environmentally responsible.

