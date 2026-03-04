At 50, She Pressed Reset And Built A Billion-Dollar Company

We’re conditioned to believe that breakthrough ideas belong to the young — that disruption is a young person’s sport, powered by speed, risk, and restless ambition. But every so often, a story quietly challenges that narrative. It reminds us that experience can be just as revolutionary as energy and that clarity can be more powerful than chaos.

The journey of Falguni Nayar, founder of Nykaa, is one such story. At 50, when most professionals are thinking about legacy, she chose reinvention. What followed was not just the rise of a beauty brand but the creation of a cultural and commercial force that reshaped how India shops for beauty.

A foundation built in Mumbai

Born and raised in Mumbai, Falguni grew up in a Gujarati business family where conversations about margins and markets were commonplace. Watching her father run a small bearings company instilled in her a sharp understanding of entrepreneurship early on.

She pursued commerce at Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics before earning her MBA from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. Her corporate journey began in finance, eventually leading her to Kotak Mahindra Group, where she spent nearly two decades. Rising to become the Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Capital, she advised leading Indian companies on IPOs and strategic growth.

By all accounts, she had built a formidable career. But somewhere along the way, she began to ask a question that changed everything: What next?

2012: Starting over with a clear vision

In 2012, Falguni incorporated FSN E-Commerce Ventures Private Limited, laying the foundation for Nykaa. The Indian beauty market was fragmented, offline-dominated, and largely unorganised. Online beauty retail, as we know it today, barely existed.

Nykaa began as a digital-first platform focused on authenticity and education. Instead of simply selling products, it invested in tutorials, reviews, and content that helped customers make informed choices. Trust became its currency.

Before launching Nykaa, Falguni spent nearly two decades at Kotak Mahindra Group, leading its investment banking arm and guiding some of India’s biggest IPOs. Photograph: (Business Standard)

By 2014, the brand took a bold step offline, opening its first physical store — signalling its belief in an omnichannel future long before it became a buzzword. A year later, it launched its own label, Nykaa Cosmetics, moving from marketplace to brand builder. Around the same time, the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards strengthened its position as a serious authority in the beauty ecosystem.

Growth was steady but strategic. In 2018, actor Janhvi Kapoor came on board as its first brand ambassador, giving the company a stronger pop-cultural presence. By 2020, Nykaa had achieved unicorn status — a billion-dollar valuation milestone — and diversified further with the launch of Nykd by Nykaa, expanding into intimate wear.

From unicorn to listed giant

The momentum continued. In 2021, Nykaa’s IPO opened for subscription and received an overwhelming response, marking its transition into a publicly listed company. It wasn’t just a financial milestone; it was symbolic. Falguni Nayar became one of India’s richest self-made women billionaires — a rare feat in a startup landscape often dominated by younger founders.

Expansion didn’t slow. By 2022, Nykaa had launched its 100th retail store, deepening its offline footprint across the country. In 2023, it introduced Nyveda, an Ayurveda-focused brand tapping into India’s growing interest in holistic beauty. By the end of FY23, Nykaa had crossed a cumulative customer base of 24 million — a staggering number for a company that began as a single bold idea.

Reinvention has no expiry date

Falguni Nayar’s journey is not just a startup story; it’s a masterclass in timing, patience, and perspective. She didn’t build Nykaa on impulse. She built it on decades of understanding capital markets, consumer behaviour, and sustainable growth.

Falguni Nayar’s journey with Nykaa shows that ambition only grows stronger with time, and experience can be a founder’s greatest edge. Photograph: (About Seniors)

Her story reminds us that entrepreneurship doesn’t have an age limit. That experience can be a founder’s greatest asset. And that sometimes, the most disruptive move you can make is to start again — not because you have to, but because you dare to.

In a world obsessed with early success, Falguni Nayar proves that clarity, conviction, and courage only get stronger with time.

