This Digital Creator Is Teaching 5 Lakh Indians That Living Green Can Be Fun & Easy

What if saving the planet looked as cool as your favourite reel? That’s the idea behind Anuj Ramatri’s work — using storytelling and social media to make sustainability something Gen Z actually wants to be part of.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

With his short, creative, and deeply relatable videos, he has turned sustainability into something that feels accessible, cool, and worth caring about. Through his storytelling, Anuj makes environmental awareness not just informative but personal — inspiring thousands to take small, consistent steps towards a greener future.

It all began with hand-me-downs

Content creation came later. Anuj’s connection with sustainability began much earlier.

From a young age, sustainability was second nature to him; he often wore his older brother’s hand-me-downs, and even when he tore them out of protest, his mother would stitch them back together.

When his trousers became short, they were turned into shorts instead of being thrown away. These simple, everyday acts ingrained sustainable living into his routine.

Over time, he began to see how small choices affect the planet — how tissues come from trees and leather from animal skins — and that’s how his journey toward mindful, eco-friendly living truly began. That awareness marked the beginning of his journey towards mindful, eco-friendly living.

Finding purpose behind the lens

As Anuj grew older, his curiosity about sustainability found a new outlet — storytelling. What began as small, personal choices soon evolved into a creative pursuit. He realised that awareness alone wasn’t enough; people needed to feel connected to the cause.

That’s when filmmaking entered the picture. Anuj began his career with corporate films, where he learned the art of storytelling and persuasion. Later, he experimented with comedy, but something felt missing — a message that mattered.

He wanted his stories to do more than entertain. They needed to guide, provoke thought, and even hold him accountable for his own lifestyle choices. This clarity led him to collaborate with startups and communities creating positive environmental impact.

Making sustainability simple for everyone

Today, Anuj has built a massive digital presence — with over four lakh subscribers on YouTube and 1,55,000 followers on Instagram. His videos are crisp, engaging, and simple enough for even a fifth-grader to grasp.

From explaining “Fabric Made from Organic Materials” to highlighting people and organisations driving change, Anuj uses his platforms to make sustainability understandable and actionable.

Anuj Ramatri wins 'Planetbuddy of the Year 2025' award from the Global Sustainability Alliance by ET Edge, Times Group. Photograph: (Instagram/anujramatri)

His efforts have earned him recognition as a TEDx Speaker, a RAD Creators Award winner, and one of Forbes’ Digital Stars.

Bringing conscious living to your cart

In 2023, Anuj launched ‘EcoFreaky’, a curated marketplace for eco-friendly and sustainable products. The platform connects environmentally aware consumers with brands that prioritise sustainability — across personal care, fashion, stationery, and home décor.

EcoFreaky was born out of Anuj’s desire to bridge education with action. Through it, he encourages his followers not just to learn about sustainability but to practise it — one conscious purchase at a time.

EcoFreaky’s bamboo toothbrush by Anuj Ramatri is redefining daily hygiene with zero plastic and 100% sustainability. Photograph: (EcoFreaky)

By merging his content creation with this initiative, Anuj has built a model that supports both communities and startups focused on environmental conservation.

Inspiring a generation to act

Whether it’s a video explaining climate anxiety or a product that helps reduce waste, everything Anuj creates stems from one belief — that change begins with awareness.

From the streets of Agra to the global stage, Anuj’s journey proves that real change begins with everyday choices — and that one creator’s passion can inspire a generation to live for the planet.

Sources

‘Meet Anuj Ramatri - An ECOFREAK who is on a Mission to spread Environmental Awareness’ by Guarav Makwn for Jagran Josh, Published on 27 May 2022.

‘How I started My Zero Waste Journey- Anuj Ramatri’ by Anuj Ramatri for Ecofreaky, Published on 11 October 2024.







