Mumbai’s AQI Fell to 47 Overnight — What Really Cleaned the Air and How You Can Help Keep It That Way

After days of hazy skies and thick pollution, Mumbai finally woke up to a breath of clean, fresh air last week.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to a rare 47, placing it in the ‘Good’ category. For much of the week, Mumbai had been shrouded in smog — a mix of firecracker emissions, construction dust, post-festival pollution, and stagnant winds that pushed the AQI to hazardous levels.

However, the dry spell of hazardous air ended with 14mm of overnight rainfall recorded across Mumbai on Friday, 24 October 2025, as per the IMD Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre Daily Weather Report.

Cool winds swept through the city, making it a pleasant morning and giving Mumbai a much-needed breath of fresh air.

Rainfall brings relief – with cleaner air and clearer views

Interestingly, the spell of rain not only cooled the city but also acted as a natural purifier, washing away suspended particulate matter. The maximum temperature was settled around 34°C, while the minimum was near 25°C, bringing the much-needed respite to the Mumbaikars.

A clearer view of Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive after overnight showers helped wash away pollutants and improve the city’s air quality. Photograph: (Photo Mumbai Live)

The PM2.5 levels dropped sharply from 95 to 28 micrograms per cubic metre overnight — a nearly 70% decrease, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

On the clearer side, Parel-Bhoiwada registered the best air quality with an AQI of just 18 adding to the list of cleaner air areas, Chembur (32), Vile Parle West (33), Juhu (33) and Deonar (35) also reported 'Good' air quality and a welcome relief for residents after several days of pollution.

As per the IMD Climatological Summary (2023–24), post-monsoon, the cool north-westerly winds flow at a speed of around 8–10 km/h. Along with this, a humidity drop of 15–25% is also observed. The winds gave Mumbaikers a rare view of the clear skies with bright sunlight.

Photographers captured stunning shots of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel visible from as far as 22 kilometres away, a sight not seen in months due to haze and suspended particulate matter.

The science behind rainfalls

During rainfalls, the pollutants from the air are removed through the process of wet deposition. Pollutants like aerosols, dust, and soluble gases act as tiny “seeds” called cloud condensation nuclei, on which water vapour condenses to form droplets — so when these droplets grow and fall as rain, they carry those particles down, naturally cleansing the air.

When the rain falls through polluted air, it collides and absorbs the airborne particles, including PM 2.5 and PM 10, and dissolves soluble gases like sulphur dioxide, ammonia and nitrogen dioxides.

Mumbai wakes up to clear blue skies after days of smog.

Photograph: (Free Press Journal)

After the shower, humidity levels are nearly around 20%, allowing the pollutants to settle faster and improving visibility by over 40%, according to IMD Santacruz Observatory readings.

While one night of rain is not the solution to the ever-growing pollution problem of Mumbai, this drop to AQI 47 is a reminder that cleaner air is always possible.

Here are a few steps you can take to help keep your city’s air clean and breathable:

1. Choose public or green transport:



Road transport contributes about 20% of PM2.5 emissions in Mumbai. Taking a local train or metro twice a week instead of driving can cut your carbon footprint by up to 15% annually. Even one less car per home can make a difference.

2. Go easy on the industrial activities and vehicular emissions:



Vehicular emissions from petrol and diesel, along with industrial activities and port operations, result in elevated levels of PM2.5, with frequent daily averages exceeding 50 micrograms per cubic metre according to Deccan Herald’s report in January 2025.

Minimising the excessive use of diesel generators, we can cut localised emissions of soot, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, helping improve air quality and reduce the overall pollution load in the city.

3. Plant local greens:



Native species like neem, ficus, and jamun can absorb 10–15 micrograms per cubic metre of PM2.5 per square metre of leaf area. Even balcony plants make a measurable difference in micro-environments.

4. Celebrate consciously:



Firecrackers give a sharp, short-term boost to PM 2.5 — in Mumbai, recent reports showed citywide PM 2.5 rose by roughly 30 – 40% on Diwali nights.

With strict enforcement, designated bursting zones and public awareness, short-term festival peaks in PM2.5 levels could plausibly be reduced, and there can be brighter and healthier celebrations.

These small actions that we take together can lead to big changes. Let us do our part to ensure that fresh air isn’t just momentary but a way of life for the Indian cities.

Sources

Mumbai weather: Patchy Rain expected today; AQI remains moderate by Times Of India, Published on 24 October 2025.

‘Mumbai Weather Update: City Sees Cloudy Skies; AQI Improves Drastically With Overall Rating Of 47, Parel & Chembur Breathe Cleanest’ by Prathamesh Kharade for Free Press Journal, Published on 24 October 2025.

‘Not as bad as Delhi, but Mumbai's air still a matter of concern’ by Mrityunjay Bose for Deccan Herald, Published on 13 January 2025.

'Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) – Urban Emission Profile Report' by Centre for Science and Environment, Published in 2023.

‘International Energy Agency (IEA) & ICCT Mobility Reports’ by International Energy Agency, Published on 2 March 2023.

‘Air Pollution Mitigation by Urban Greenery’ by IIT Delhi (Environmental Science & Pollution Research), Published in 2021

'Urban Green Infrastructure and Air Quality' by Teri Publications Portal, Published in 2022





