How 64 Families in Tripura Came Together To Build India’s First Bio-Village

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted December 2024.

In the Sepahijala district of Tripura, a small village of just 64 families has become a shining example of how a small community can take charge to become self-sustaining, eco-friendly, and economically empowered.

Known as India's first self-sustaining bio-village, Daspara's transformation began with the State Government’s introduction of the ‘Bio Village 2.0’ concept, an initiative developed by Tripura's Biotechnology Directorate. This approach focuses on introducing renewable energy sources, eco-friendly farming techniques, and sustainable practices into everyday village life.

The Bio Village 2.0 concept

Bio Village 2.0 was first introduced in 2018, with the primary goal of promoting organic farming. Over time, the scope of the project expanded to include a variety of climate-smart interventions. These include the use of improved livestock breeds, solar-powered equipment, energy-saving electrical devices, and biogas plants. The project’s approach focuses on promoting sustainable agricultural practices and providing the community with the tools and knowledge to adapt to changing climatic conditions.

The villagers of Daspara, 75% of whom are dependent on agriculture and fishery, have accepted and implemented a range of green technologies and practices. The introduction of solar-powered tools, biogas systems, and organic fertilisers has reduced the need for chemical fertilisers and fossil fuels, which are both harmful to the environment and increase production costs. As a result, the villagers now enjoy healthier soil, improved crop yields, and a more sustainable way of life.

In addition to agricultural improvements, Daspara’s homes and fields are powered by clean energy. Solar panels and biogas systems have been installed across the village to make sure that families have access to affordable and renewable energy. The use of biogas, for instance, provides a clean cooking alternative and reduces the village’s carbon footprint. Solar-powered pumps help irrigate the fields, while energy-efficient appliances reduce electricity consumption.

Economic growth

Perhaps one of the most significant impacts of the Bio Village 2.0 initiative is the economic boost it has brought to Daspara’s residents. The adoption of sustainable farming practices has led to increased productivity and, in turn, higher incomes for families. On average, each household in Daspara now earns an additional Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.

The bio-village project has also made significant strides in improving food security and providing livelihoods to the community’s most vulnerable members. It has empowered local farmers and artisans by introducing them to new skills, such as mushroom cultivation, beekeeping, and bio-composting. Through these new practices, they are able to diversify their incomes and reduce their dependence on traditional farming methods.

The impact of the Bio Village 2.0 initiative in Daspara has caught the attention of international organisations. The Climate Group, a London-based NGO, recognised Daspara’s eco-friendly technologies as one of the ten best practices in the world. This acknowledgement has placed Daspara on the global map as a model for sustainable development, climate change mitigation, and rural poverty alleviation.

Daspara’s success has also led to the establishment of similar bio-villages across Tripura, with the state government planning to set up 100 such villages in the future. As of now, 10 bio-villages are already set up. Moreover, the project’s holistic approach ensures that these benefits are sustainable in the long run.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Bio Village initiative is its community-driven approach. Villagers are encouraged to select the project components they feel would benefit them the most. This collaborative process ensures that the solutions are tailored to the specific needs of each community. For instance, while some families may choose to install solar water pumps, others may opt for biogas units or improved livestock breeds. This flexibility has been key to the project’s success, as it empowers the villagers to make decisions that align with their priorities.

Tripura’s Bio Village 2.0 initiative shows that rural communities can thrive through sustainable practices and renewable energy. It serves as a powerful example of what can be achieved when governments, local communities, and international organisations collaborate to address pressing global challenges, such as climate change, food security, and rural poverty.

Edited by Arunava Banerjee

