At 60, This Coimbatore Woman Learnt to Ride a Bullet in Just 2 Days

On a warm Coimbatore morning, the rumble of a big bike echoed across the Café Cruisers Motorcycle Academy. Standing beside it, helmet strapped and hands steady on the handlebars, 60-year-old Latha Srinivasan took a deep breath. The moment felt new, bold, and long overdue. This was the dream she had carried for years.

Latha, a former corporate manager from Vadavalli near Coimbatore, had always been drawn to the rhythm of the open road. She was an active cyclist who once completed 50 km in a single ride, yet learning to handle a large motorcycle always felt just out of reach. Retirement changed that. It gave her space to turn a silent wish into a real journey.

Learning big bikes from scratch

At the academy, a team of instructors introduced her to the world of powerful engines and wide frames. She worried about her reflexes and stamina at first, but she showed up every day with focus and patience.



Within two days, she moved from gently testing the clutch to riding smoothly in second and third gears. She tried different models and adapted fast, surprising even her mentors.

Her progress encouraged other women watching her journey. The academy soon saw more enrolments from women who wanted to try big biking for the first time. In two months, over 15 women trained there, many drawing confidence from Latha's steady, fearless steps.

The road to new possibilities

Her story became less about the technique of riding and more about what commitment can unlock at any age. With support and the right guidance, she showed that learning does not stop simply because life has reached a new milestone.

From corporate boardrooms to winding roads, Latha’s story reflects courage, self-belief, and a willingness to start again. Her journey reminds us that dreams do not come with expiry dates. Sometimes, all it takes is saying yes to the version of yourself you once imagined.