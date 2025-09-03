The Girl With Brittle Bones Who Uses Art to Show the World the Power of Little Hands

On the day Girija was born, neighbours whispered cruel things to her mother. “Throw her away,” they said. “She will never be of use.”

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

But Girija’s mother held her daughter close and refused to listen. Twenty-nine years later, the world knows Girija not as a burden, but as a gifted artist, a polyglot, and a young woman who continues to move mountains with her spirit.

Girija was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), a rare genetic disorder that makes bones extremely fragile and prone to breaking. Often called ‘brittle bone disease’, OI is caused by a defect in the collagen-producing gene. Collagen is essential for healthy bones and without it, they become weak and fracture easily.

People with OI may also experience issues such as weak muscles, hearing loss, or dental problems. Though incurable, treatments such as physiotherapy, medication, and mobility aids can help improve quality of life.



Girija was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), a rare genetic disorder that makes bones extremely fragile and prone to breaking.

Growing up, Girija’s condition meant that even the smallest fall could cause a serious fracture. Schools and colleges, fearing responsibility, refused to admit her. The rejection was harsh, but it only fuelled her determination.

“People doubted my ability to learn,” she recalls. “So I decided to teach myself.”

And she did. With remarkable grit, Girija taught herself five languages, proving that intelligence cannot be measured by society’s limitations.

A mother’s unfinished dream

If Girija is a fighter, her mother is the quiet force behind her. Though life denied her the chance to pursue art herself, she introduced Girija to the world of colours and clay. For the young girl whose body felt like glass, art became a space where she was unbreakable.

Over the years, Girija began experimenting with different crafts. She picked up crochet, moulded clay into earrings, and learnt to design kundan jewellery. Each creation carried not just beauty, but a piece of her story.

Rising after loss

In 2020, Girija lost her best friend, her biggest supporter. The grief was overwhelming, but it also marked a turning point. That year, she founded ‘Girija – Magic in Little Hands’, her brand showcasing handmade clay and kundan jewellery, alongside delicate crochet pieces.

Her work quickly began finding buyers. Each sale was not just an exchange of art, but a statement: she could earn her own living, pay for her treatments, and support herself despite her condition.

Living with fragile bones but an unbreakable spirit

Living with OI means Girija’s bones may fracture at any time, sometimes without apparent cause. The disorder has no cure, only treatments to manage symptoms. Yet she refuses to let this define her.

“Some people call my disability a sin. Some don’t even say my name,” she says. “But my name means ‘born of the mountains’. And like the mountains, I rise.”

She rises through every rejection, every fracture, every cruel comment. She rises through the delicate jewellery that comes alive in her hands. She rises every time a customer admires her work.

Creating her own destiny

At 29, Girija stands tall as an artist, a fighter, and a beacon of self-belief. Her mantra is simple yet powerful: “Don’t give up on yourself. With self-confidence, you can create your destiny.”

In a world that once refused to acknowledge her existence, Girija has carved a place for herself through courage and craft.

(All image courtesy: @girija_magic_in_little_hands/IG)