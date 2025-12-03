What Kids Can Learn This Winter by Watching Trees, Shrubs, Climbers & Flowers Around Them

At first glance, winter can make a garden seem calm. But look a little closer, and you will notice a thousand quiet adjustments. Trees shed, shrubs pause, climbers rest, and new flowers appear. These shifts offer children the perfect chance to learn how nature adapts and prepares for the next season.

And once they start paying attention, they will see that every plant has its own way of surviving winter, each with a small story to tell.

1. Trees that shed to save energy

Many trees in India shed their leaves during winter. Deciduous trees like teak, sal, and mango drop their leaves to conserve water and energy. Though they look bare, they store strength in their trunks and roots, ready for spring.

How children can learn: Families can step outside and notice how these trees look now, then compare them with their springtime leaves. This shows children that even when trees appear still, they continue preparing for the next season.

The shifts in plants during the winter season offer children the perfect chance to learn how nature adapts and prepares for the next season. Photograph: (Shutterstock)

2. Trees that stay green all year

Some trees remain green through the year, including winter. Evergreen trees, such as neem, banyan, and pine, retain their leaves or needles, allowing them to continue photosynthesis and providing shelter for birds and insects.

How children can learn: Children can look around their neighbourhood for evergreens and compare them with leaf-shedding trees. They can also observe how these trees support wildlife during cooler months.

3. Shrubs slowing down for the season

Shrubs like hibiscus, bougainvillaea, and jasmine do not always flower in winter. Their growth slows, but their stems and roots remain active, storing nutrients and conserving water.

How children can learn: Children can watch these shrubs over several weeks and note small changes in buds or leaves. Keeping a simple diary or making drawings builds an understanding of plant cycles and seasonal growth.

4. Flowers and bulbs waiting for the right time

Winter in India brings seasonal flowers like marigolds, chrysanthemums, and calendula, which survive in cooler months. Bulbs, such as tulips and lilies, grown in northern India, stay underground until the right conditions arrive.

Winter in India brings seasonal flowers like marigolds, chrysanthemums, and calendula. Photograph: (Unlimited Greens)

5. Climbers slowing their pace

Climbers such as money plant, morning glory, and passionflower slow their growth in winter. They conserve energy in their stems or roots and flourish again when temperatures rise.

How children can learn: Children can track how climbers change through winter, noticing leaves, stems, and any slow growth. This teaches patience and observation skills, as they see nature’s patterns firsthand.