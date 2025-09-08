Why Your Grandmother Always Planted Marigolds in October

Feature image courtesy: Shutterstock
On October afternoons, when the monsoon loosens its grip and the air smells faintly of drying earth, gardens across India quietly prepare for a burst of colour. If you grew up in an Indian home, you might remember this season not by calendars but by your grandmother’s hands, busy pushing tiny marigold saplings into the soil. By winter, her garden would be crowned with golden-orange blooms.
For many families, marigolds are more than flowers — they are memories woven into rituals, markers of festivals, and a constant presence in Indian households. October was always “the month of marigolds”, when every backyard, balcony pot, or courtyard seemed to await its share of yellow and saffron.
A flower for festivals
Ask an Indian grandmother why she planted marigolds in October, and her answer would rarely be botanical. “Diwali is coming,” she might say, or “Durga Puja needs fresh flowers.”
Bright, vibrant, and fragrant, marigolds were indispensable for garlands, temple offerings, and door hangings. Their colours symbolised energy, positivity, and protection — perfect for the season of light and celebration.
Beyond rituals, there was practical wisdom too.
October soil, cooled after the monsoon, welcomes new seedlings. Marigolds thrive in this transition, soaking up the mellow sunlight and rewarding patient gardeners with blooms that last through winter.
Nature’s protector
Even without formal horticulture training, grandmothers knew marigolds had quiet powers. They repel pests like nematodes and aphids, protecting vegetables and other flowers nearby. Farmers still border fields with marigold rows for the same reason.
In small home gardens, a corner of marigolds acted as a natural shield, keeping soil healthy and guarding against tiny invaders long before the word ‘organic’ became fashionable.
Golden memories
Marigolds also evoke afternoons of stringing flowers into garlands, fingers sticky with their citrusy fragrance. Grandmothers patiently taught children how to knot each bloom together — not just lessons in gardening, but in patience, craft, and continuity.
Their gardens were living spaces with purpose, where flowers brightened homes, aided in worship, or offered medicine.
A legacy we carry
Today, many of us live in apartments where balconies replace courtyards. Yet the sight of a pot brimming with orange marigolds still brings comfort.
Planting them in October is more than gardening — it is keeping tradition alive. It is remembering how grandmothers understood seasons by watching the sky, soil, and festivals rather than apps.
To plant marigolds now is to inherit their wisdom: to let gardens breathe colour, protect other plants naturally, and welcome a flower that has walked with Indian households for centuries. When October comes, pressing a few marigold seeds into the soil may remind you why your grandmother always did the same.
How to grow marigolds?
So don’t let your grandmother’s beloved tradition fade out. Marigolds are among the easiest and most cheerful flowers, and you can grow them too.
Here’s how:
- Choose the right spot: Pick a sunny place as marigolds thrive in full sunlight.
- Soil prep: Use well-drained, moderately fertile soil; they are not too fussy.
- Sowing seeds: Sow seeds directly into the soil or start them in pots; cover lightly with soil.
- Watering: Water regularly but avoid waterlogging; let the soil dry a little between watering.
- Care: Remove dried flowers to encourage more blooms and keep the plant looking fresh.