Bhopal Woman Turns 50 Mushroom Bags Into a Rs 60 Lakh Venture & Trains Local Women To Earn

One afternoon in her home in Bhopal, Dr Basu Choudhary placed her first mushroom bags inside a spare room. There were no grand plans or large investments — just a simple question: Can I grow mushrooms here?



That single step opened a path she never expected, shaping a new future for her and for many women around her.

Hailing from Bhopal and armed with a BSc in Biochemistry, Dr Basu was managing her home when mushroom cultivation first caught her attention. She set up 50 wheat-straw bags and sold her first harvest in the local market. The steps felt small at the time, yet each one pushed her towards something much larger.

Growing knowledge, growing possibilities

As her interest deepened, Dr Basu pursued an MSc in Biotechnology to understand the science behind her experiments. The more she learnt, the more she wanted to try. Soon, the small room at home was no longer enough.

Cultivating mushrooms inside her homegrown mushroom lab.

She set up dedicated mushroom labs and began cultivating rare, high-value varieties that require precise environmental control.

From Shiitake and Lion’s Mane to King Oyster, Reishi, and the prized Cordyceps, her labs slowly evolved into a hub for exotic mushrooms. Cordyceps became her star variety, selling for Rs 3–3.5 lakh per kilogram.



Today, her indoor farm brings in about Rs 5 lakh per month, adding up to nearly Rs 60 lakh a year.

Turning mushrooms into a tool for empowerment

Alongside her own enterprise, Dr Basu began helping women build small mushroom units in their homes. She trains women across Bhopal, shares starter spawns for free, and guides them on preparing their first harvests.



What began with 50 bags in one room has grown into a chain of livelihoods, strengthening women’s confidence and financial independence.

Dr Basu’s story shows how one experiment can evolve into a meaningful, purpose-led journey. Her work continues to grow, and so does the circle of women finding new opportunities through her training and support.