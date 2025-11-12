How One Architect’s Zero-Waste Mission Is Transforming Habits of 80000 Indians

Sometimes, your career doesn’t have to follow your degree; it can lead you to something far more meaningful. You may start out designing houses as an architect and end up building homes rooted in healthy, sustainable habits.

Who would’ve thought that someone designing blueprints would one day inspire thousands to live waste-free through digital storytelling?

For Nayana Premnath, sustainability was never an afterthought — it was always part of her blueprint. An architect by training, her heart leaned towards mindful living even during her college years. Her dissertation on mud architecture and her thesis on reviving India’s handloom industry were early reflections of the purpose she would one day bring to life through her work.

Sustainability that starts at home

In the early years of her career, Nayana Premnath began by creating blueprints as an architect. But by 2018, she realised she wanted to design something far more impactful — better habits for a better planet.

Her background in architecture gave her a strong grasp of structure and systems, which she now applies to sustainability education, zero-waste living, and eco-conscious design.

With over 62,000 followers on Instagram and 17,000 subscribers on YouTube, Nayana’s content creation journey has evolved with time. She began by posting music covers, then explored beauty and lifestyle content before finding her true calling in sustainability.

Today, her short, engaging videos encourage people to rethink their everyday choices — from thrift shopping and vegan meals to composting at home. Each video acts as a simple, friendly guide to mindful living, delivered through fun and relatable storytelling.

From ‘Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Zero-Waste Living’ to ‘How to Start Low-Waste in India’ and ‘5 Zero-Waste Swaps You Can Do Today’, her content offers practical starting points for anyone taking their first step towards a greener lifestyle.

The Green Circle of zero-waste living

Beyond being a sustainability creator, Nayana is also a passionate entrepreneur. Her upcycling brand, The Green Circle, transforms discarded textiles into stylish and functional products, demonstrating her commitment to a circular economy.

Upcycled scrunchies made from discarded textiles at Nayana's 'The Green Circle'. Photograph: (Blog/Nayana Premnath)

At The Green Circle, Nayana is not just reducing waste but is also creating employment opportunities. From scrunchies and coasters to keychains, every product is upcycled from discarded fabric.

The team sources materials from households, boutiques, and tailoring shops to craft low-impact, sustainable accessories. This effort stays true to the brand’s mission — preventing unnecessary waste and giving so-called “discarded” fabric a second life as beautiful, reusable pieces.

From children to elders, Nayana’s work reminds us that real change doesn’t need grand gestures — it begins with what we do each day. Every swap, every conscious choice, and every small act of care adds up.

Through her journey, she shows that sustainability isn’t a trend; it’s a way of life — one that starts with each of us.

