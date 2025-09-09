Odisha Homemaker Turns Terrace Garden Into Saffron Farm, Now Earns Rs 20 Lakh a Year

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in March 2025.

“Gardening is not just a hobbyfor me, it’s a constant journey of learning and discovering more about the flowers that surround me. The joy of watching something grow from Fnothing is a feeling I wish everyone could experience,” says Sujata Agarwal, a resident of Jharsuguda, Odisha. She has made a name for herself in the world of hydroponics and microgreens farming.

“I inherited my love for flowers from my mother,” she recalls fondly. “From an early age, flowers were not just decorations but sources of peace and joy for me.” After marrying Pawan Kumar Agarwal, she continued her gardening hobby by maintaining a small terrace garden at home. “My garden features an array of flowers like roses, gerberas, marigolds, and hibiscus. Currently, I cultivate more than 250 different varieties of roses in my garden,” she tellsThe Better India.

Sujata sells saffron along with its by-products like saffron serum for hair and face, face packs, and kahwa tea.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the passionate gardener found herself at home with plenty of time on her hands. Prior to the lockdown, she had been busy teaching abacus, Odissi dance, and drawing to children. But with everything shut down, she turned to her phone for distraction. It was then that she stumbled upon the concept of hydroponics farming.

Passion for flowers turned into a farming venture

“I had never heard of hydroponics before, but it intrigued me. I knew I wanted to try it, but I had no idea where to start,” she says. Armed with immense curiosity and thirst to learn, she threw herself into online research, learning everything she could about the soilless farming technique. “By 2021, I set up a 320-planter hydroponic system in a 100 sq ft room in my home. I purchased the hydroponic system online from a retailer in Noida and set it up inside my hall. Ideally, if you can place the system outdoors where it can receive plenty of sunlight, you are all set,” she explains.

Sujata started hydroponics farming in a 100 sq ft room in her home

“At first, I didn’t see much growth. I kept researching, learning through trial and error, and by the third harvest, I saw fruitful results,” she adds.

Sujata's initialinvestment for the hydroponic systemwas Rs 25,000, with an additional Rs 500 spent on seeds and nutrients. “I had to buy the system with grow lights, which made it a bit more expensive. But the lighting was essential since I was setting it up indoors,” she explains.

Her first harvest was modest, but as she continued refining her technique, the results improved. Initially, she grew a variety of vegetables, primarily for her family’s consumption. However, as production increased and the surplus grew, she began selling her excess produce. To understand the market for these vegetables, she researched and discovered that items like lettuce, red cabbage, broccoli, and parsley were being imported into Jharsuguda from cities like Pune and Bengaluru.

“I approached local cafes and restaurants, informing them that I was growing these vegetables at home. The local businesses were surprised, as they believed such produce couldn’t be grown in Odisha due to the region’s harsh weather conditions. They visited my home to see the hydroponic system. Impressed by the quality and freshness, they placed their orders, and now, I sell my produce to them regularly,” she explains.

She bought her hydroponics system from an online retailer in Noida

In the beginning, she kept her prices low to attract customers and create demand for her hydroponically grown produce. For instance, when bell peppers were priced at Rs 500 per kilogram in the market, she sold them at Rs 350. Similarly, when lettuce typically ranged from Rs 600 to Rs 700 per kilogram, she offered it at a more affordable rate of Rs 300 to Rs 400. This strategy helped her build a customer base and gain traction in the local market. “My yearly income at that time was approximately Rs 1 lakh,” she shared.

However, over time, the quality and consistency of her produce earned her a loyal following. Her hydroponic farm became a trusted source of fresh, locally grown vegetables, and the word spread among local eateries and families.

Growing the hydroponic system to meet demands

Soon, she had to scale up to meet the increasing demand for her produce. To expand, she ordered a 720-planter hydroponic system, which she set up in her home. Using the Dutch bucket system and deep water culture, she was able to grow cherry tomatoes, capsicum, broccoli, lettuce, red cabbage, and Chinese cabbage.

The process begins withsourcing high-quality seedsonline, which are then allowed to germinate for 15-20 days. Once the seedlings are ready, they are transferred into the hydroponic system. The plants are provided with the necessary nutrients, but after about four weeks, Sujata stops the nutrient feed to avoid over-fertilising. “The air is totally pure, so the plants are pollution-free, and since there is no soil, there are no diseases,” she explains.

Sujata grew cherry tomatoes, capsicum, broccoli, lettuce, red cabbage, and Chinese cabbage through hydroponics farming

Hydroponic farming requires precise care, especially when it comes to the right balance of water. “You must make sure not to overwater the plants, or they won’t be able to get the oxygen they need. It should be between 1.5 to 2.5 gallons of water per plant, depending on the size,” she says.

The beauty of hydroponic farming, she notes, is that it saves on water, space, and time. “It helps to get seven harvests in a year, unlike traditional farming, which is only around three times,” she adds. In a 100 sq ft room, she grows up to 2,000 plants.

The gardener faced her fair share of challenges and surprises in the starting months. One of her most memorable struggles was with growing capsicum. She had sown red and yellow capsicum seeds, but when the fruits appeared, they were green. Initially perplexed, she researched the issue and realised that it was due to temperature fluctuations.

Sujata went through trial and error to find the correct amount of nutrients for a better yield

She also encountered issues with growing lettuce. At first, the lettuce didn’t bind properly, which left her confused. After more research, she discovered that the problem was caused by an excess of nutrients. She realised that baby plants require fewer nutrients to grow.

“I gained that knowledge through extensive research online and by experimenting with different nutrient levels,” she shares.

Experimenting with microgreens and training others

In 2022, Sujata expanded her business further by diving into the world of microgreens. “I had been reading about their nutritional value, and given how many children these days are hooked on junk food, I knew I could offer a healthier alternative,” she explains.

Microgreens are small, edible plants packed with nutrients, and they can be grown quickly in small spaces. The gardener began experimenting with growing them in nutrient-rich, soil-free pots. Within a week, she was able to grow ready-to-eat plants, which she sold directly to customers.

“Microgreens are the perfect solutionfor anyone who wants a quick, nutritious snack. They are small but full of vitamins and antioxidants,” she explains. “And they are easy to grow, even at home.”

She started microgreens farming in 2022

To encourage others to adopt this healthy lifestyle, she started offering training sessions for those interested in growing their own vegetables at home. “I have trained more than 35 people in hydroponics and microgreens farming, sharing my knowledge on how to grow these superfoods in small pots,” she says proudly.

Microgreens quickly turned into a lucrative venture for the gardener. Every Sunday, she harvests and sells her microgreens, earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 each week. To further broaden her reach and make her hydroponic and microgreens produce available across the country, she launched her business, Bloom in Hydro.

Rojalin, 25, who attends Sujata’s hydroponic farming training sessions, says, “She doesn’t teach like a teacher but like a mother. After the training, she continued to guide us, even advising us on how and where to sell our products. I started with just a small setup at home, growing hydroponic vegetables. Now, I have scaled up, marketed my products, and made a steady income.”

“Since I have started farming this way, I have completely changed the way my family eats. We eat a lot of fresh, nutrient-packed vegetables now,” she explains, smiling. “We used to eat a lot of processed food, but now, every meal is filled with fresh produce from our farm. It feels amazing knowing what we’re eating is both healthy and grown sustainably.”

Taking the challenge of saffron farming in Odisha

In 2022, while praying, Sujata’s curiosity was piqued by the sight of a saffron box. “I wondered whether it was possible to grow saffron in my own home,” she says. Traditionally grown in Kashmir, saffron farming is known for being a challenging and specialised process, but she was undeterred.

Even after being discouraged by her family, Sujata was able to grow saffron successfully

“I startedresearching saffron farming, and after extensive study, I decided to give it a try,” she says. “My family thought I was crazy. They told me saffron could only grow in Kashmir’s climate, but I wanted to try growing it here.”

To make this dream a reality, the gardener invested Rs 11 lakh to set up a climate-controlled room specifically for saffron farming. She purchased a chiller, humidifier, dehumidifier, and trays to prepare a suitable environment. The biggest hurdle was procuring saffron bulbs, which were not easily available in Odisha. After a lengthy search, she finally managed to get saffron bulbs from a farmer in Kashmir.

“I ordered 300 kg of saffron bulbs, with the farmer charging Rs 1000 per kg, and we had to pay the full amount upfront. However, as soon as the payment was made, he stopped answering my calls the next day. I had no other way to reach him and was left feeling incredibly frustrated,” she recalls.

“Surprisingly, after a month, he finally got in touch and reassured me that the bulbs would arrive soon. When they did, he sent the correct quantity as promised. I wasted no timesetting them up in an aeroponics system, where the temperature was carefully controlled to simulate the cool conditions of Kashmir,” she adds.



The homemaker continues hydroponics and microgreens farming at home, along with saffron farming

After about one and a half months, the saffron bulbs started to sprout. “The first sprout appeared, and I couldn’t believe it. Soon, I had a beautiful crop of flowers. The most astonishing thing was that each bulb produced multiple flowers, sometimes five,” she says excitedly.

By October 2022, she had harvested 450 grams of saffron from 300 kg of bulbs. She followed up with a second harvest in January 2023, yielding another 50 grams of high-quality saffron. The success of her saffron farming venture exceeded her expectations, and she started selling saffron along with its by-products like saffron serum for hair and face, face packs, andkahwatea.

Jatin Lohiya, 42, from Nagpur, has been a regular customer for nearly a year. He shares, “I have been buying saffron kahwa tea, and I can confidently say it’s the best I have had.” For him, the appeal of the tea lies not only in its freshness but also in its health benefits. He adds, “It’s fresh, healthy, and packed with flavour, exactly what I need to start my day. The rich, aromatic blend of saffron and the traditional kahwa spices offers a perfect balance of taste and wellness. It’s a great way to nourish both the body and mind.”

Establishing Bloom in Hydro as a profitable venture

Her business, Bloom in Hydro, grew exponentially, and today, she employs a team of 20 people to help with operations. “I started the business alone, but as demand grew, I needed help with order-taking, packaging, and deliveries,” she says. “Soon, I’ll be hiring someone to manage my social media marketing too.”



She gives hydroponics farming training to interested people and helps them set up their business

Tara, 45, who has been with Bloom in Hydro for two years, shares, “I love working here because we function like a family. The camaraderie and support we share make it feel like a second home.” With a salary of Rs 12,000 per month, she is able to comfortably support her family, covering household expenses.

“It’s not just about the paycheck; I have grown so much personally and professionally. I have learnt so much about hydroponic farming, microgreens, and evensaffron cultivation, which I never imagined I would have the chance to explore. Being a part of this venture has opened up new horizons for me. I also have plans of starting hydroponics farming in my home when I have the space,” she says, her voice filled with enthusiasm.



'Bloom in Hydro' generates over Rs 20 lakh annually

Currently, Sujata’s yearly income stands at around Rs 20 lakh. The major part of this is generated from the saffron farming venture and its by-products. What also contributes to this revenue is the sale of hydroponically grown vegetables and microgreens. In addition to her success, the farmer-turned-entrepreneur has made a significant impact on her community by sharing her knowledge.

She has trained over 80 individuals in hydroponics, microgreens, and saffron farming, helping othersadopt sustainable farming methodsand create their own businesses. “I hope my story encourages others to embrace farming, no matter how unconventional it may seem. If I can do it, anyone can,” she concludes.

Edited by Megha Chowdhury; All pictures courtesy Sujata Agarwal