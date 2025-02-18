Go From Rs 0 to Rs 1 Crore: 7 Powerful Lessons From Farmers Who Made Their Land Profitable

Starting a farm in India can be incredibly rewarding, but it takes careful planning. If you have land but don’t know where to start, learning from those who’ve already built successful farms can be invaluable. Here, five farmers share their best insights to help you build a thriving farm.

Namita Rawat Negi and Manisha Gosain – Doon Gooseberry Farm

Location: Dehradun, Uttarakhand

What they did: Built an organic farm from scratch and launched value-added products

Annual earnings: Rs 11 lakh (FY 2023-24)

In 2021, sisters Namita Rawat Negi and Manisha Gosain founded Doon Gooseberry Farm without any prior farming experience. Today, they cultivate vegetables like tomatoes, brinjals, pumpkins, and spinach while also selling a range of value-added amla-based products, including amla candy, amla garlic pickle, amla lemon pickle, amla chutney, and amla ginger pickle.

Lessons from their success:

1) Focus on organic farming for better yield

The duo emphasises the benefits of organic farming. “Our produce flourishes under the sun, untouched by chemical sprays or insecticides,” says Manisha. They use natural fertilisers like eggshells, vegetable peels, and cow manure to enrich the soil.

The duo advises aspiring farmers to opt for organic farming if they want high-quality yield

2) Involve the local community

By collaborating with local women and small processing units, Namita and Manisha expanded their workforce and created employment opportunities, contributing to sustainable rural livelihoods.

Read more about their success story here.

Gnana Saravanan and Krishnasudha – Deesan Farms

Location: Palakkad, Kerala

What they did: Turned ancestral land into a diversified, integrated farm

Key strategy: Mixed-cropping with coconut, banana, nutmeg, and dairy farming

In 2016, Gnana Saravanan and Krishnasudha left their IT careers to revive their 36-acre ancestral farm in Palakkad, Kerala. They adopted integrated farming, intercropping coconut, banana, nutmeg, and areca nut, while also establishing a dairy and biogas system. Their self-sustaining model now produces organic products like coconut oil and ghee, inspiring thousands of farmers.

Lessons from their success:

3) Diversify your crops

Intercropping coconut with banana, nutmeg, and areca nut optimises land use, enriches soil, and reduces pests. With different harvest cycles, it ensures a steady income year-round, reducing financial risk.

4) Follow traditional farming knowledge

By blending age-old wisdom with modern farming techniques, they built a sustainable and efficient farm. "All the answers we are looking for are present in traditional farming," says Saravanan.



Aspiring farmers can use traditional farming methods to build a sustainable farm

Read more about their success story here.

Nagendra Naidu Dharmavarapu – Farmties India Private Limited

Location: Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

What he did: Established a successful farm cultivating yellow dates

Annual earnings: Rs 3.5 lakh per acre (FY 2023-24)

In 2022, Nagendra Naidu Dharmavarapu leveraged his ancestral land in Anantapur to establish Farmties India Private Limited, focusing on yellow dates — a high-demand, low-competition crop suited to the region’s climate. Starting with 20 acres, he has expanded to over 1,400 acres, achieving significant profits.

Lessons from his success:

5) Conduct thorough market research

Before diving into farming, Nagendra visited various villages and researched potential crops. He aimed to identify a niche product that required substantial investment per acre, thereby reducing competition. This led him to select yellow dates, a relatively unknown but nutritious fruit in India.



Conducting market research is important to understand the crops you want to focus on

6) Focus on quality and supply chain management

Nagendra emphasises the importance of maintaining high-quality produce and establishing a strong supply chain. By segregating dates according to quality and partnering with platforms like Big Basket and Zepto, he ensured that the best products reached consumers, thereby creating a robust market presence.

Read more about his success story here.

Phuman Singh Kaurra – Carrot Farming Success

Location: Paramjitpura, Punjab

What he did: Turned a 4.5-acre farm into a thriving carrot-farming business

Annual earnings: Rs 1 crore (FY 23-24)

Over 30 years, Kaurra expanded his farm from 4.5 acres to 80 acres and now earns Rs 1 crore annually. He produces and sells high-quality carrot seeds, providing seeds for over 650 acres of farmland.



One should invest in high-quality seeds to build a sustainable farm

Lessons from his success:

7) Invest in high-quality seeds

Kaurra highlights the importance of using top-quality seeds to maximise yield and profits. By producing his own seeds, he minimised costs and tapped into a lucrative market, selling seeds for Rs 1,000–1,500 per kg.

Read more about his success story here.

