Grow Strawberries With Kids This Winter in 8 Easy, Fun Steps

Winter mornings slow everything down. Breath turns visible, balconies feel colder, and gardens appear to pause. Yet tucked into a pot, a strawberry plant keeps growing. For children, that small surprise can shift how they see seasons, food, and care.

Growing strawberries in winter shows young gardeners that plants respond to attention even when the weather changes. It adds colour to balconies and patios, brings learning out of books and into lived experience, and rewards effort with fruit they can proudly call their own. This project works well for busy families, compact homes, and curious minds, making winter gardening both practical and joyful.

Step 1: Choose healthy strawberry plants

Winter is not the best time to start strawberries from seed, so young plants or runners are the most reliable choice. Look for plants with firm stems and fresh, green leaves. Avoid plants that look dry, yellow, or weak.

What kids can do:

Children can help inspect the plants closely and choose the healthiest ones. Encourage them to touch the leaves and notice their colour and texture. This helps them understand that strong plants have a better chance of growing well.

Step 2: Get the pots and soil ready

Strawberries grow comfortably in containers, which makes them ideal for winter growing. Choose pots with drainage holes so excess water can escape. Fill them with light and loose soil mixed with compost to provide warmth and nutrients for the roots.

What kids can do:

Children can scoop soil into the pots, mix in compost, and gently pat it down. This experiential work helps them learn how soil supports plant life and gives them a sense of ownership over the garden.

Step 3: Plant the strawberry at the right depth

Dig a small hole and place the strawberry plant inside. Keep the crown just above the soil surface. Planting too deeply can cause rot, while planting too shallow can dry out the roots.

What kids can do:

Kids can hold the plant upright while the soil is added around it. Educate them on why the plant needs space to breathe at the base. This step teaches careful handling and attention to detail.

Strawberries grow comfortably in containers, which makes them ideal for winter growing. Photograph: (Martha Stewart)

Step 4: Place the pots in sunlight

Even in winter, strawberries need sunlight to grow and produce fruit. A place that receives several hours of sunshine each day is ideal. Sheltering the plants from strong winds helps prevent damage.

What kids can do:

Ask children to observe where sunlight falls during the day and decide on the best location. They can draw a simple map or mark sunny spots, turning this step into a fun observation activity.

Step 5: Water only when needed

Strawberries do not like soggy soil, especially in cooler weather. Water the plants when the top layer of soil feels dry, and always water gently.

What kids can do:

Children can check the soil with their fingers and decide if watering is needed. Giving them responsibility for watering teaches balance and helps them understand that plants, like people, need care without excess.

Step 6: Feed the plant and trim old leaves

A small amount of compost or natural plant food every few weeks supports healthy growth. Remove dry or damaged leaves so the plant can focus its energy on new growth and fruit.

What kids can do:

Children can help with feeding and leaf removal. Encourage them to notice changes in leaf size, colour, and growth, which builds patience and observation skills.

Step 7: Watch flowers turn into fruit

White flowers appear first, followed by tiny green fruits that slowly turn red. This stage shows children how plants grow and change over time.

What kids can do:

Kids can count flowers, track how long it takes for fruit to form, and notice colour changes. This step naturally leads to discussions about plant life cycles and the role of insects.

Even in winter, strawberries need sunlight to grow and produce fruit. Photograph: (Agrio)

Step 8: Harvest ripe strawberries

Strawberries are ready to harvest when they are fully red and slightly soft. Pick them gently to protect the plant and allow more fruit to grow.

What kids can do:

Children can harvest the strawberries, wash them, and enjoy eating them fresh. Tasting fruit they have grown themselves creates pride, excitement, and a lasting connection to gardening.