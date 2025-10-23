70-YO Pune Man Builds No-Soil Terrace Garden That Keeps His Home 4°C Cooler & Feeds His Family

As a child in Pune, Ajay Agarwal watched his mother tend to her small kitchen garden, often joining her after school. He learnt the names of plants by touch, watered seedlings with care, and felt the calm that comes from growing things.

Those early moments planted a love that never left him. Today, at 70, that same affection for nature blooms on his terrace — a soil-free garden that cools his home, provides food, and fills his days with purpose.

Many imagine gardening as something meant for sprawling backyards or manicured lawns. But Ajay has shown that age and space are no barriers to creativity. His terrace in Pune now flourishes as a lush, self-sustaining ecosystem with over 400 pots — all built and nurtured by his own hands.

From shaded backyard to open terrace

“My mother had a kitchen garden,” Ajay recalls. “That’s where my love for gardening began.”

Even as life grew busier, he never let go of his green companions. When he moved to Pune in 1989, he finally had his own house — and with it, a garden. His first big success came in 2001 when he managed to grow tulips, a memory he still cherishes.

Vegetables, however, proved trickier. The trees in his backyard shaded most of the sunlight, leaving little room for his plants to thrive. That challenge sparked a new idea — to move his garden upward.



By 2015, Ajay had built a small ladder to his terrace and began experimenting with different soil-free methods and lightweight planting techniques. At first, he tried simple water-based setups inspired by hydroponics, but over time, he developed his own low-cost approach using natural materials. The new space gave him sun, wind, and the freedom to grow.

Building a garden without soil

With an engineering background and an instinct for experimentation, Ajay began to explore alternatives to soil. After months of trial and research, he found a simple but powerful combination: dry leaves and cow dung manure.

“Soil can sometimes restrict growth,” he explains. “But with this mixture, I realised I could grow anything.”

And he did. His terrace now yields ridge gourd, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, cabbage, brinjals, tomatoes, and leafy greens such as spinach. He has even grown fruits like pomegranate and dragon fruit, proving that seasons don’t limit his garden’s rhythm. “The beauty of this method is that it allows me to grow vegetables and fruits all year round.”

A home that breathes

Over time, Ajay’s terrace transformed not just his meals but his living environment. “The temperature in my house has dropped by about four degrees,” he says. “I live surrounded by plants, in my own oxygen, and I rarely need to use the AC.”

His no-soil garden doesn’t only sustain him — it inspires others too. Through his YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages, Ajay shares tips and videos, teaching others how to create similar spaces. Every year, he distributes 500–600 saplings for free, hoping to help more people in Pune experience the joy of growing their own food.

Ajay proudly shares that at least five people in his community have started their own terrace gardens after following his guidance.

Growing with curiosity and care

Even at 70, Ajay remains driven by curiosity and a child-like wonder for nature. “Gardening keeps me experimenting, learning, and connecting with the world around me,” he says.

For him, each seed is an experiment, each plant a small discovery. What began as a simple hobby in his mother’s garden has grown into a thriving ecosystem that sustains life, reduces heat, and builds community.

Ajay’s story reminds us how innovation, passion, and a love for the environment can turn small spaces into flourishing ecosystems.

Would you try creating your own no-soil terrace garden and grow your own oxygen?