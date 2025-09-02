Teacher Couple Turned Their 900 Sq Ft Home Into a Living Forest With 250+ Plants Over 10 Years

Prince and Sonia, a teacher couple, have spent the past decade transforming their modest 900-square-foot house into a living forest. Today, their home is an extraordinary green haven with over 250 plants. Creepers climb across every surface, kokedama moss balls hang like delicate sculptures, and the space is shared with fish, butterflies, and birds — all coexisting in harmony.

It all began ten years ago, when the increasing smoke, dust, and harsh sunlight in their home became difficult to bear. Seeking a sense of calm, Prince brought home his first creeper.

That simple act led to a remarkable transformation. One plant led to another, and gradually planters filled every corner. Nature was left to grow freely, without trimming or restriction. What began as a small hobby slowly evolved into a forest that gently wrapped itself around their lives.

The result is a home like no other. Step inside, and it feels as though you’ve entered a hidden woodland. Harsh sunlight never pierces through; instead, there is cool and soothing shade. Creepers dangle from above, kokedama moss balls hang like art, terrariums glisten in the soft light, and underwater roots twist and turn, alive with fish. Butterflies hover, birds nestle in the foliage, and yet, in ten years, not a single snake has appeared — thanks to their simple kerosene-and-water spray that keeps reptiles at bay.

“Every time we step out, we visit a nursery — and somehow, a new plant always comes back,” Sonia laughs.

While many seek peace in faraway resorts, Prince and Sonia have nurtured their own sanctuary. Their home is more than just a living space; it is pure garden therapy.