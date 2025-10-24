Authors
Home Gardening The Best Indoor Plants to Improve Air Quality & Bring Freshness to Indian City Homes

The Best Indoor Plants to Improve Air Quality & Bring Freshness to Indian City Homes

These five easy indoor plants thrive in Indian city homes and naturally remove toxins like formaldehyde and benzene — keeping your living space fresh, green, and full of life, even in the most polluted metros.

By Raajwrita Dutta

These five easy indoor plants thrive in Indian city homes and naturally remove toxins like formaldehyde and benzene — keeping your living space fresh, green, and full of life, even in the most polluted metros.

Photograph: (Shutterstock)

Indoor plants filter toxins, boost oxygen, and turn your home into a cleaner space
If you live in a big city, you’ve likely felt it — the heavy air, the smog, the lack of freshness indoors. A simple fix lies in nature’s quiet helpers: indoor plants that filter toxins, boost oxygen, and turn your home into a cleaner, calmer space.

The snake plant is one of the toughest indoor plants you can grow
1. Snake plant

The snake plant is one of the toughest indoor plants you can grow. It filters harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene and thrives even in low light with minimal watering. What makes it special is that it continues to release oxygen at night, helping you breathe cleaner air while you sleep.

The peace lily’s elegant white flowers add charm while purifying air
2. Peace lily

The peace lily’s elegant white flowers add charm while purifying air by absorbing ammonia, benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene. It prefers shaded areas and moist soil, but be cautious as it is toxic to pets if ingested. Its ability to reduce airborne mould spores makes it a good choice for humid homes.

The areca palm not only removes toxins but also acts as a natural humidifier
3. Areca palm

A popular indoor palm, the areca palm not only removes toxins like formaldehyde and toluene but also acts as a natural humidifier by releasing moisture into dry indoor air. It prefers bright, indirect light and regular misting to maintain its lush, healthy feathery leaves.

The spider plant is resilient and easy to care for
4. Spider plant

Known for its arching green and white striped leaves, the spider plant is resilient and easy to care for. It effectively filters formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, and xylene, and can also absorb excess indoor humidity — a bonus during India’s monsoon season. Its small offshoots, popularly called pups, can be propagated easily.

Aloe vera purifies indoor air by absorbing formaldehyde and benzene
5. Aloe vera

Best known for its skin-soothing gel, aloe vera also purifies indoor air by absorbing formaldehyde and benzene. It grows in bright, indirect sunlight and requires minimal watering, making it ideal for those new to plant care. Additionally, it emits oxygen at night, which can promote better sleep quality.

Breathe cleaner air without fancy purifiers
Incorporating these easy-care plants into your home decor can help improve air quality and add a refreshing green touch — especially important in India’s pollution-prone metropolitan areas.

