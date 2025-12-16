5 Ways the 'Indian of The Year' Helped Millions of Indians Make Sense of Everyday Food

When Revant Himatsingka, better known as FoodPharmer, began posting myth-busting reels on processed foods in 2023, few imagined they would spark a nationwide health awakening.

Fast forward to 2025, and his sharp, no-nonsense content has earned him top honours, with the most recent being the Indian of the Year Influencer Award by CNN-News18 and the Creator for Good award at The Better India Showcase.

Leaving behind a lucrative Wall Street career, Revant chose to decode food labels and call out misleading marketing, a mission that invited legal notices from big brands and applause from everyday consumers.

His work has pushed companies to withdraw false advertising and even caught the attention of institutions like CBSE.

Today, we spotlight five powerful campaigns led by FoodPharmer that are making India more ‘health-literate.’

1. Label Padhega India Campaign

“There is marketing on the front of the pack, but trust lies in the ingredients list,” said Revant Himatsingka in a reel, urging consumers to read food labels beyond brand design.

FoodPharmer’s Label Padhega India campaign encourages people to understand nutrition labels and identify hidden sugars, excess salt, and unhealthy fats in packaged food.

Revant aids this understanding via simple, easy-to-follow videos that explain how terms like “natural” or “no added sugar” can be misleading when sugar levels, refined carbohydrates, and serving sizes are overlooked.

2. Terms and Conditions Samjhega India Campaign

At some point, most of us have ticked the “I have read the terms and conditions” box and moved on.

FoodPharmer’s Terms and Conditions Samjhega India campaign highlights how this small habit can leave consumers vulnerable to data misuse, rejected insurance claims, and a lack of accountability from companies across the food, healthcare, and insurance sectors.

For the initiative, Himatsingka collaborates with lawyers and subject experts to demystify fine print in simple language, showing how hidden clauses and exclusions can come back to hurt consumers later.

3. Protein Consumption Awareness

The Protein Consumption Awareness campaign tackles India’s widespread protein deficiency by highlighting how most Indians fall short of recommended intake, often misled by “high-protein” marketing claims.

It educates consumers on calculating real protein intake instead of relying on front-of-pack labels.

Through the campaign, Revant promotes affordable, everyday protein sources — such as dals, pulses, curd and eggs — over costly supplements that often rely on fillers like xanthan gum and carrageenan for thickness rather than nutritional value.

4. Canteen Sudharega India!

As the name suggests, the Canteen Sudharega India campaign focuses on improving the quality of food served in school and workplace canteens.

It highlights how children are routinely exposed to ultra-processed, low-nutrition foods in educational spaces meant to support healthy growth.

In offices, where employees spend nearly eight hours a day, limited access to nutritious meals often pushes people towards unhealthy choices, increasing the risk of lifestyle and digestive disorders.

The campaign urges institutions to begin with one practical change — such as banning soft drinks or replacing sugary beverages with healthier options like coconut water, nimbu pani, or chaas — proving that small shifts can create meaningful impact.

5. Sugar Board Movement

This public-awareness campaign exposes the hidden sugar content in everyday foods, especially those marketed to children.

It calls for visual “sugar boards” in schools that display the amount of added sugar in common snacks and drinks. The goal is to help students, parents, and teachers make informed food choices through straightforward information, while promoting early food literacy among children.

The campaign gained national attention when the CBSE made sugar boards mandatory in schools, marking a major policy win.

CBSE directed all its affiliated schools to install 'Sugar Boards' by 15 July 2025. (Photograph:Food Pharmer/Facebook)

