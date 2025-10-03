#thebetterindia

Meet Revant Himatsingka, our Creator for Good 2025.

Through his work at Food Pharmer, Revant used his camera not for clout, but to make India health literate.

His hard-hitting reels exposed deceptive food labels, forced big brands to reformulate, and sparked a nationwide #ReadTheLabel movement. He faced legal threats but stood his ground, proving that one creator with courage can hold powerful corporations accountable. This is content that counts.

It was an honour to celebrate him as part of The Better India Showcase — presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

Watch Revant share his reflections on courage, accountability, and using creativity for social impact.

