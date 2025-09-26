How a Tamil Nadu Farmer Turned Desert Roses into a Rs 60 Lakh Export Venture

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in June 2025.

When Jalandhar first laid eyes on the Desert Rose, he saw something no one else did. A plant full of potential, beauty, and hope. While others dismissed it as too exotic, too delicate, or a weak business idea, he saw beauty and a profitable future. Decades later, that single spark of belief has blossomed into a flourishing business, earning him up to Rs 60 lakh a year, proving that sometimes, all it takes is one plant and patience to change your life.

Based in Eesanam Kuppam, a small village in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district, Jalandhar has been growing plants for over 40 years. But it was not until he discovered Adenium obesum, better known as the Desert Rose, that his fortunes began to change. He started his Desert Rose journey in 1986, collecting his first plants from Mumbai before travelling to Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam to learn the secrets of grafting and hybridisation. It was a leap of faith that took him far beyond his humble beginnings.

Today, his 15-acre farm is home to more than 450 varieties of Desert Rose. Each one can bloom in three different flower types and comes in a stunning array of colours. While some small-rooted plants sell for as little as Rs 150, others with thick and sculptural roots fetch as much as Rs 12 lakh, especially rare varieties only found in Chennai, Vietnam, and Thailand.

The feature that sets these plants apart is how effortlessly they grow, no fertiliser is needed, just a bit of sunlight and a drink of water twice a week. Their hardiness has allowed Jalandhar to export them across India and abroad, including Dubai, Jamaica, and Mauritius among the destinations. His plants don’t just decorate homes — they travel the world, spreading beauty across borders. In 2015, he exported one lakh Adenium obesum, to Dubai alone.

Though he previously sold through India Post, he now avoids online sales due to fraudulent sellers, preferring customers to visit directly. His work has been recognised by the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department, which provided a Rs 10.65 lakh subsidy for a shade net hut under the National Agricultural Development Scheme.

Looking ahead, Jalandhar hopes to open his farm to visitors. After all, his story is not just about plants, it’s about persistence, belief, and the power of growing something beautiful when nobody believed in him.

Edited by Saumya Singh