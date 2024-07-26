How to Grow Mangoes & 4 Other Low-Maintenance Fruits in Pots at Home

Originally reported and written in July 2024, this story has been republished as part of our archival content.

As the mango season is coming to an end, we wistfully say goodbye to the sweetest and most beloved fruit. How amazing would it be if we could have a mango tree at our homes?

No, I am not talking about those huge trees growing in big backyards. I mean those growing in city houses; perhaps in a balcony, terrace or a kitchen?

Sounds too good to be true? Fret not, we’ve got you covered. If you’ve steered clear of growing mangoes worried about the space and care it needs, gardeners have proved that you can indeed grow fruits from the comfort of your home.

For those with a penchant for home gardening but restrained by space, growing fruit trees in pots presents a viable and delightful solution. Here are five fruit trees that not only thrive in containers but also demand minimal maintenance, making them perfect for urban gardeners.

We spoke to Sushma Reddy, a Bengaluru resident and avid gardener who grows 300 plants on her terrace, which includes 70 fruit trees. All her plants, including her fruit trees, are grown in 10-16 inch pots!

Here are 5 low maintenance fruit trees to grow in pots:

1. Mango

“First on my list is the ever popular Mango tree. This is a wonderful addition to any container garden. It thrives in pots and can be easily maintained with minimal effort,” says Sushma.

Soil Mix - Well drained soil that is rich in organic matter.

Sunlight - At least 6 to 8 hours of sunlight a day.

Temperature - Can survive in up to 48°C!

Water - The soil should remain moist. Water twice during summers and in monsoons, water when the top soil gets dry.

Fertiliser - Fruit trees lose nutrients frequently in pots. It’s important to add animal manure once in 20 days throughout the year.

2. Dragon Fruit

A very low maintenance fruit, you can start growing it from cuttings. Sushma says that once it is established, it requires very less attention while rewarding you with colourful fruits!

Soil Mix - Sandy soil which is rich in organic matter.

Sunlight - 6 to 8 hours.

Temperature- Can tolerate up to 43°C.

Water - As it belongs to the cactus family, water only when the top soil gets dry. Over watering can kill the plant, warns Sushma.

Fertiliser - Add animal manure (cow/goat manure) once in a month.

3. Calamondin Oranges

This fruit tree bears a lot of vibrant orange fruits and is ideal for small balconies or terrace gardens, says the gardener.

Soil Mix - Well drained soil rich in organic matter.

Sunlight - Place it in a location that receives natural bright light. Protect the plant from direct harsh sunlight as it damages the leaves, says Sushma.

Temperature - Can tolerate up to 32°C.

Water - Water when the top soil gets dry.

Fertiliser - Add animal manure once in a month.

4. Water Apple

This is a tropical fruit tree known for its crisp and watery fruits. The Bengaluru resident says that they are very easy to maintain and grow fast.

Soil Mix - Well-drained soil that is rich in organic matter.

Sunlight - At least 6 to 8 hours of full sunlight. Choose a place which receives direct sunlight.

Temperature - Can tolerate up to 35°C.

Water - Soil should remain moist and the plant requires regular watering.

Pro tip: Do not allow the plant to become completely dry, especially while flowering and fruiting time.

Fertiliser - Add animal manure once in a month.

5. Star Fruit

This glossy fruit with a beautiful foliage and lovely cluster of flowers can enhance the beauty of your garden.

Soil Mix - Well-drained, sandy soil that is rich in organic matter.

Sunlight - At least 6 hours of sunlight is required. Morning sun is especially beneficial.

Temperature - Can tolerate up to 35°C.

Water - Regular watering is required.

Fertiliser - Add animal manure once in a month.

