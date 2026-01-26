Hydroponic Farming in India: Step-by-Step Guide From an Entrepreneur Earning Rs 12 Lakh/Month

Imagine harvesting fresh greens all year round, without soil, heavy machinery, or acres of land. That is the power of hydroponic farming, a method where plants grow in nutrient-rich water instead of traditional soil. Hydroponics uses less water than conventional farming and allows for the growth of more produce per square foot, making it ideal for urban growers and aspiring agripreneurs alike.

One of India’s most inspiring success stories in this field is Mohit Nijhawan, founder of Greenu Microgreens. After quitting a high-paying corporate job, he started a hydroponic microgreens venture with just Rs 30,000 in a rented 100 sq ft space. Today, he sells around 6,500 trays per month at about Rs 200 per tray, generating a monthly revenue of approximately Rs 12 lakh with a healthy profit margin.

The guide below outlines the essential stages of hydroponic farming, offering practical guidance supported by the experiences of a successful grower:

1. Understand the basics of hydroponics

Hydroponics is a soilless farming technique where plants are grown in nutrient solutions. The important elements you will manage include water quality, nutrient balance, light, temperature, and airflow.

The farming method can be set up indoors or in greenhouses, and systems vary from simple Kratky methods to more advanced Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) or deep water culture systems.

2. Choose the right space and system

Even a 100 sq ft room can be changed into a hydroponic farm with vertical racks, LED grow lights, and basic environmental controls. Hydroponic systems are particularly space-efficient and ideal for indoor setups.

Beginner systems like vertical tray systems or NFT setups work well for leafy greens and microgreens, while larger crops may benefit from deep water culture or drip systems.

“I teach people that they don’t need large plots of land or expensive equipment to start. With a considerable investment of around Rs 3 lakh, they can set up a small-scale microgreens operation,” Mohit says, emphasising that modest investment and space can still yield success.

3. Select seeds and growing media

Hydroponic microgreens are usually grown from organic, non-GMO seeds and planted in sterile media such as cocopeat, coco coir, or rockwool. These media retain moisture and support root growth while avoiding soil-borne diseases.

Sowing seeds evenly across your trays and guaranteeing a good moisture balance helps achieve uniform germination.

“I started my venture by selecting high-quality and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) seeds. I source mine from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK), and make sure they are organic,” the Greenu entrepreneur shares, underlining the importance of starting with the best seeds.

4. Mix and manage nutrient solutions

In hydroponics, plants rely entirely on the nutrient solution for nourishment. A balanced mix containing essential minerals like nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus is vital. Commercial hydroponic nutrients tailored to leafy greens and microgreens are widely available.

Maintaining a pH between 5.5 and 6.5 confirms nutrients stay available to plants. Checking nutrient concentration regularly with a meter helps avoid deficiencies or toxicities.

This nutrient-rich water directly feeds the roots, making plants grow faster and often more nutritiously than in soil.

5. Control light, temperature, and airflow

Plants grown hydroponically still require proper light. Full-spectrum LED grow lights mimic natural sunlight and are efficient for indoor farming. Position lights so they evenly cover all trays.

Ideal growing temperatures for microgreens are typically around 20 to 25 degree celsius, with good airflow to prevent mould growth and disease. Humidity levels should be moderate, and proper ventilation keeps conditions stable.

6. Monitor growth and harvest promptly

Hydroponic microgreens mature quickly, many varieties reach harvestable size in just seven to 10 days. Look for well-formed leaves and healthy, bright colour before harvesting. Use clean scissors and cut microgreens just above the media surface. Frequent harvests maximise turnover and plant freshness.

Mohit’s business produces over 75 varieties of microgreens, including broccoli, radish, mustard, and millet, all hydroponically grown in controlled rooms.

7. Maintain hygiene and system health

Keeping hydroponic systems clean is necessary. Rinse trays and replace nutrient solutions regularly to prevent algae or pathogens. Sterilise equipment periodically and make sure water and systems remain free from contamination. Clean environments not only improve plant health but also produce safer and pesticide-free food.

Hydroponics can be both a fulfilling hobby and a profitable business. Microgreens are high-value crops that attract health-focused consumers, restaurants, and cafes. By training others or selling seedlings and produce, growers can build multiple income streams.

“Every tray of microgreens sold represents more than just a business transaction. It is a step towards promoting a healthier future for both farmers and consumers,” Mohit emphasises the broader mission behind his work.