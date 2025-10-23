How Farmers Are Earning at Least Rs 15 Lakh per Acre by Opting for Multi Layer Farming

India’s population continues to grow and farmlands are shrinking. Many small and marginal farmers own less than an acre of land, making it hard to sustain their families.

Traditional single-crop systems often leave land underutilised, with spaces lying empty between crops.

What is the solution to this problem? Multi-layer farming.

This type of farming offers a smarter way to grow more food, earn more income, and conserve resources — all from the same plot.

Multi-layer farming is the art of growing multiple crops on the same piece of land, but at different heights and depths.

Imagine your field as a three-storey house: root crops like colocasia grow underground, middle-layer crops like potatoes or turmeric flourish at soil depth, and fast-growing leafy vegetables sprout at the top. Creepers like bitter gourd climb trellises above all, creating a natural green roof.

This way, every layer of soil, water, and sunlight is fully used.

Principles behind the system

The beauty of multi-layer farming lies in its design:

Vertical use of space: Tall crops at the top, shade-loving crops below.



Efficient roots: Each plant has a different root depth, so they don’t compete for nutrients.



Continuous harvest: Farmers earn throughout the year instead of waiting for one crop.



Sustainability: It reduces reliance on chemicals, conserves water, and naturally controls weeds.



Farmers across the country are experimenting with different crop combinations.

Biju opted for high-density plantations and multi-crops to maximise returns from land.

For instance, Biju Narayanan from Kannur, Kerala, grows exotic fruits like rambutan, mangosteen, and pepper using high-density and multi-layer cropping.

His model integrates crops of varying heights: coconut (45 ft), mangosteen (25 ft), pepper (15 ft), banana (10 ft), and ginger or tapioca (2–5 ft). This vertical arrangement ensures each crop gets sunlight, making the land highly productive.

With four to five crops growing simultaneously, Biju maximises yield, space, and earns up to Rs 15 lakh per acre. He turned his farm into a sustainable, layered ecosystem that thrives year-round.

Benefits that matter

The results are striking:

Income from the same land multiplies by two to three times.



Families get year-round food security with vegetables, fruits, and tubers.



Employment increases since crops need staggered care and harvesting.



Less water is wasted because shade from creepers reduces evaporation.



Farmers worry less about climate change, as the enclosed ecosystem protects crops.



Stories like that of Biju Narayanan prove that multi-layer farming is not just an agricultural technique, but a survival strategy for India’s small and marginal farmers.

In a world where land is shrinking and challenges are growing, multi-layer farming is teaching us an age-old lesson: when every inch is valued, abundance follows.