23-YO Shares His Step-by-Step Guide to Earning Lakhs From Indoor Saffron Farming

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in July 2024.

Harsh Patil’s family cultivates bananas, watermelon, and cotton on 120 acres of land in Nandurbar village in Maharashtra. However, productivity has been decreasing owing to climate change and extreme weather events.

“In December 2022 when our cotton crop was being harvested, it suddenly started raining. Due to these unseasonal rains, we suffer huge losses,” he says.

Seeing his worried father, Harsh wanted to explore novel technologies and methods of farming. “Besides, I did not want to do jobs in the corporate world, I was more inclined to do business as jobs in the tech field are at constant threat of recession,” he adds.

In the third year of his college, Harsh started looking for business opportunities across various industries. “But my parents were against this idea. They wanted me to focus completely on my studies first. I did not quit on that idea but instead started exploring business opportunities in agriculture so that my parents understand the work and did not object,” he adds.

So, while pursuing his higher education in computer science in Navi Mumbai, Harsh started looking for new technologies and methods of farming. “When I started researching, I came across new crops like dragon fruits, sandalwood, and saffron farming. Unlike other crops, I knew I would be able to easily tap into the market with saffron as it is the most expensive spice in the world. This would save me time and energy to completely focus on the production,” he adds.



Harsh cultivates saffron in a controlled environment using the aeroponics technique in a 15x15 room.

In India, saffron is widely cultivated in Kashmir owing to its ideal temperature and climatic conditions. It is also known as the world’s second-largest producer of saffron. To be able to cultivate saffron in the warm climate of Maharashtra was a challenge for Harsh. So, he turned to cultivating saffron in a controlled environment using the aeroponics technique in a 15x15 room.

A step-by-step guide to growing saffron

Far from the valley, Harsh was able to harvest 350 grams of saffron of ‘mogra’ variety in a tiny room, earning Rs 1 lakh. “The first experience was a little scary for me as well as exciting. I was doubtful if I would achieve success or not but I gave my 100 percent and got good results,” he says.

Seeing his success, farmers have been approaching Harsh to understand the nitty-gritty of indoor saffron farming. So far, he has trained 50 farmers through online workshops.

Harsh was able to harvest 350 grams of saffron of ‘mogra’ variety in a tiny room.

Harsh shares a step-by-step guide for farmers willing to replicate the method:

1) Establish a controlled environment

Harsh was able to grow saffron in warm Nandurbar village as he set up a controlled environment. “For this, I insulated the room to control the temperature. You can insulate the room using thermocol or puff panels if practising saffron in an open area,” he says.

“You also need to invest in proper machinery to ensure a similar climate like Kashmir. Install chillers from cold storages and humidifiers to control the temperature,” he adds.

Harsh says a temperature of 15-20 degrees should be maintained in September during the sprouting period and 5-7 degrees from November to October at the time of flowering. “We cannot provide direct harsh sunlight to saffron, so we used grow lights instead,” he adds.

2) Procure bulbs

Harsh advises procuring saffron bulbs for sprouting only after preparing the unit. He sourced bulbs of ‘mogra’ variety from Kashmir. “It costs between Rs 600 and Rs 800 per kg. There are additional expenses for transportation. Farmers can start saffron cultivation from 100 kg of bulbs to get a yield of about 30 to 40 grams,” he adds.

Harsh advises preferring plastic trays over wooden ones as they will be less prone to fungus attacks.

3) Bulb treatment process

Harsh says saffron bulbs are prone to fungus attacks and require special care during transportation. “Firstly, sort the bulbs as per their size and remove dirt and mud. Thereafter, dip them in neem oil solution to remove bacteria. Dry them naturally inside the room under the fan,” he says.

“Place these bulbs on trays for sprouting. Prefer plastic trays over wooden ones as it will be less prone to fungus attack,” he adds.

4) Maintenance of temperature and sanitisation

Harsh uses the aeroponics technique where bulbs are grown in soilless media and nutrients are supplied through air. In this setup, he has also installed humidifiers and air conditioners to provide a proper climate for saffron.

“In 15x15, I installed air conditioners that automatically regulate temperature. For instance, if the desired temperature is attained then it automatically switches off, and as soon as the temperature reduces by three degrees, it restarts. The power expenses amount to around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per month. We can harness solar energy as well to reduce power costs,” he says.

Harsh says cultivating saffron is easy provided proper temperature and cleanliness are ensured. “Farmers need to regulate the temperature and humidity, which varies from sowing to the flowering stage. Maintain humidity between 60 and 70 percent in the unit,” he adds.

He also warns, “Do not let anyone enter the unit, and if necessary, wear masks and apply sanitisers so that there’s no risk of diseases affecting the bulbs. However, in case of fungus attack, remove the affected bulbs from others and treat them with neem oil.”

5) Harvest stigma sticks

Harsh says farmers can harvest saffron once a year as saffron has a life cycle — dormancy, flowering, and multiplication stage. “Saffron is ready to harvest in late October. You can pluck stigma sticks (flower’s thread-like structures) from saffron crocus. You’ll get three stigma sticks from each flower. Place them on a clean cloth and dry them naturally under the fan,” he says.

Harsh adds that farmers can earn up to Rs 700 per gram by selling saffron stigma sticks. “It is easier to tap into the market and earn handsomely. Currently, the market is dominated by cheap imports from Iran. You can seize the opportunity by selling authentic red saffron, which does not dissolve in water and leaves a shiny golden colour,” he adds.

“After harvesting comes the multiplication stage of daughter corms. This process requires soil and cocopeat media. It takes up to four months for the process, wherein a bulb gets multiplied into two. These bulbs can be saved for the next cycle,” he notes.

Edited by Pranita Bhat