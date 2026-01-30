What’s Driving Higher Earnings for Farmers This Winter?

Winter agriculture provides farmers with an opportunity to cultivate crops that survive in cooler temperatures while delivering strong financial returns. With lower pest pressure, better produce quality, and steady market demand, winter crops often offer higher profitability compared to other seasons.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

By selecting the right crops and following proven cultivation practices, farmers can turn the winter months into a productive and rewarding period.

Below are some high-value cash crops well-suited to winter farming, along with steps to grow each successfully.

1. Garlic

Garlic remains one of the most reliable winter cash crops due to its strong demand, long shelf life, and versatility in culinary and medicinal uses.

Advertisment

How to grow

Choose fertile, loose, and well-drained soil with good organic content.

Separate healthy cloves from bulbs before planting.

Plant cloves five to seven centimetres deep, keeping the pointed end facing upwards.

Maintain light but regular irrigation; avoid excess moisture.

Harvest when leaves begin to yellow and dry, then cure bulbs in shade for storage.

Winter agriculture provides farmers with an opportunity to cultivate crops that survive in cooler temperatures. Photograph: (Boss Wallah)

2. Onion (Winter variety)

Winter onions are renowned for their superior bulb formation and higher storage capacity, making them desirable for both fresh market sales and long-term storage.

How to grow:

Raise seedlings in nursery beds and transplant them after six to eight weeks.

Transplant in well-prepared fields with proper spacing.

Apply balanced nutrients and keep the field weed-free.

Irrigate at regular intervals, especially during bulb formation.

Harvest once the tops naturally fall over and the bulbs have matured fully.

3. Green peas

Green peas are a fast-growing, profitable winter crop, popular in fresh-vegetable markets and the food-processing industry.

How to grow

Sow seeds directly into well-tilled and well-drained soil.

Allow adequate sunlight and cool temperatures for optimal growth.

Provide support for climbing varieties using stakes or trellises.

Water regularly during flowering and pod development.

Harvest pods while tender to achieve the best market value.

Green peas are a fast-growing, profitable winter crop, popular in fresh-vegetable markets. Photograph: (CABI Blog)

4. Cumin

Cumin is a profitable spice crop with strong demand in the culinary and pharmaceutical sectors. It performs best in cool and dry winter conditions.

How to grow

Select light and well-drained soil to minimise disease risk.

Sow seeds shallowly and avoid heavy irrigation.

Maintain dry conditions during flowering and seed setting.

Monitor carefully for pests and fungal diseases.

Harvest when plants turn yellow, and seeds become firm.

5. Fenugreek (Methi)

Fenugreek is a versatile crop grown both for its fresh leaves and seeds. It matures quickly and improves soil fertility through nitrogen fixation.

How to grow

Sow seeds directly into prepared fields at the start of winter.

Provide moderate irrigation and adequate sunlight.

Harvest leaves multiple times for fresh consumption.

Allow plants to mature fully if you desire seed production.

Dry the harvested seeds thoroughly before storage.

6. Potato

Potatoes are one of the most widely grown winter crops, offering stable demand across fresh consumption, processing, and seed markets.

How to grow

Use certified and disease-free seed tubers.

Plant tubers in ridges or raised beds for better drainage.

Maintain consistent soil moisture during tuber formation.

Carry out earthing-up to protect developing tubers.

Harvest once plants dry and tuber skins harden.

Potatoes are one of the most widely grown winter crops, offering a stable demand. Photograph: (Hill Post)

Profitability in winter agriculture depends on timely sowing, efficient water management, and careful monitoring of pests and diseases. Diversifying crops reduces financial risk and allows farmers to tap into multiple markets.

With the right crop choices and disciplined farming practices, winter agriculture can become a dependable source of high returns, strengthening farm resilience and long-term sustainability.