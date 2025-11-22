This Low-Cost Cool-Season Crop Helps Farmers Restore Soil Health In Villages Across India

Across India’s farmlands, a silent shift is taking root. After the kharif harvest, more farmers are choosing not to leave their fields bare. Instead, they are sowing fast-growing green manure crops that keep the soil alive through the cool season. Walk through these fields and you’ll see strips of cowpea, sesbania, or sunhemp standing in place of empty land, protecting the soil and feeding it for the next crop.

These cool-season green manures act as natural caretakers. They prevent erosion, enrich fertility, build organic matter, and suppress weeds. Legumes are especially valued, as they fix nitrogen and keep the soil active until rabi crops are sown.

Why green manures matter in the cool season

Fields left uncovered after the monsoon often lose nutrients and structure. Green manures work as a living cover that restores the soil instead of allowing it to erode or degrade.

They trap residual nutrients, fix atmospheric nitrogen, and improve soil texture. These crops also support beneficial microbes that help the next rabi crop – wheat, mustard, vegetables, and more – find a stronger footing.

These cool-season green manures act as natural caretakers. Photograph: (Hale Habitat & Seed)

1. Cowpea

Cowpea is a hardy, fast-growing legume that survives across many Indian states. When planted as a green manure, it enhances soil fertility naturally, providing a rich source of organic matter.

Its soft tissues decompose quickly, improving soil aeration, water retention, and microbial activity. Farmers often use cowpea in rotation with cereals or pulses to boost the productivity of the next crop.

2. Sesbania

Sesbania is a versatile legume that grows well across India. It shoots up quickly, handles tough soils, and produces plenty of leafy biomass. When farmers mix sesbania back into the soil, it improves fertility, strengthens soil structure, and makes nutrients more available for the next crop.

Its fast growth makes it a dependable choice for enriching fields before rice, vegetables, or other rabi crops.

3. Sunhemp

Sunhemp is a fast-growing legume commonly grown in southern and eastern India. Its rapid growth and ability to enrich the soil make it an effective choice for green manuring. It improves soil structure and encourages beneficial microbial activity, providing a natural boost to fertility before the next crop.

Sunhemp is a fast-growing legume commonly grown in southern and eastern India. Photograph: (Feedipedia)

4. Moong bean

Though primarily cultivated as a pulse, the moong bean is also an excellent green manure. Its short growth cycle allows it to fit into multiple cropping systems, making it ideal for regions where land needs to be prepared quickly for rabi crops. When its haulms are mixed back into the soil, they enhance fertility and raise organic content.

5. Cluster bean

Cluster bean is particularly suited to arid and semi-arid regions. It tolerates dry conditions well and contributes to improving soil fertility. Growing cluster bean as a green manure helps maintain soil health in challenging climates, making land more productive for the next crop cycle.

6. Wild indigo

Wild indigo grows steadily on soils where other crops may struggle. Although slower to mature, it strengthens soil structure and supports nutrient enrichment, making it a dependable option for marginal lands.

Though primarily cultivated as a pulse, moong bean is also an excellent green manure. Photograph: (Epic Gardening)

Making the most of green manures

For the best results, green manures need to be sown soon after the kharif harvest and mixed back into the soil before they flower. Many farmers use a mix of fast- and slow-growing plants so their fields stay covered and keep producing biomass. Picking the right green manure based on local soil, weather, and the next crop makes a big difference.

As more farmers adopt these natural soil builders, fields across India can move into the rabi season with healthier soil, better fertility, and farming practices that protect the land for years to come.