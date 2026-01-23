A Simple But High-Yield Guide To Potato Farming In Winter

Across India, potatoes sit at the centre of everyday meals and farm economics. From small plots to larger holdings, they fit neatly into winter cropping cycles, mature fast, and find ready buyers in local markets.

With the right planning, a potato crop can move from planting to harvest in just three to four months. That makes it a practical choice for regions with short winters and assured irrigation. This guide walks you through each stage of potato farming, from preparing the land to storing the harvest, with a focus on conditions common across India’s major potato-growing belts.

1. Choose the right season and variety

Potatoes grow best in cool, frost-free weather. In most parts of India, winter planting begins once temperatures stabilise between 15 and 25 degrees.

Action points:

Select varieties suited to local climate and market demand (table, processing, or seed potatoes).

Use certified and disease-free seed tubers to reduce crop losses.

Prefer medium-duration varieties if your region has a short winter.

2. Prepare soil that lets tubers breathe

Since potatoes grow underground, soil structure plays a critical role. Light to medium loam soils support healthy tuber expansion and reduce the risk of rot.

Action points:

Plough the field two to three times to achieve a fine tilth.

Remove stones and crop residues.

Establish good drainage; waterlogging can severely damage tubers.

Incorporate well-rotted farmyard manure during land preparation.

3. Handle seed tubers with care

Healthy planting material sets the foundation for the entire crop. Seed tubers should sprout evenly and remain disease-free.

Action points:

Use tubers weighing 30-50 g.

If you're cutting larger tubers, ensure each piece has at least one healthy eye

Treat seeds with a recommended fungicide or biological solution

Allow cut pieces to dry for a day before sowing.

4. Get depth and spacing right at planting

Spacing affects both tuber size and overall yield. Crowded plants compete for nutrients, while overly wide gaps reduce productivity.

Action points:

Plant tubers five to seven centimetres deep.

Maintain row spacing of 45 - 60 cm and plant spacing of 15 - 20 cm.

Cover lightly with soil and avoid compacting the surface.

5. Water the crop, not the soil

Potatoes react poorly to both water stress and excess moisture. Irrigation needs to match the crop’s growth stage.

Action points:

Provide light irrigation immediately after planting if the soil is dry.

Increase watering during stolon formation and tuber bulking stages.

Reduce irrigation once foliage begins to yellow before harvest.

Avoid overwatering to prevent fungal diseases.

6. Apply balanced nutrition for better yields

Potatoes respond well to fertilisers, particularly nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Action points:

Apply a basal dose of fertiliser before planting.

Split nitrogen application to avoid excessive foliage growth.

Potassium improves tuber size and storage quality.

Use soil testing to fine-tune fertiliser quantities.

7. Feed the crop for yield and quality

Balanced nutrition supports healthy foliage, strong tuber development, and better storage life.

Action points:

Earthing up involves drawing loose soil around the base of the potato plants to cover developing tubers and support stem growth.

Carry out the first earthing up 20–25 days after planting.

A second round may be needed after another two weeks, depending on crop growth.

Keep fields weed-free, especially during the early growth stage.

Mulching helps retain soil moisture and suppresses weed growth.

8. Stay alert to pests and diseases.

Common threats include aphids, cutworms, late blight, and bacterial wilt. Early detection is critical.

Action points:

Inspect crops weekly for signs of pest activity or diseases

Follow integrated pest management practices.

Avoid excessive chemical spraying; rotate crops where possible.

Remove and destroy infected plants immediately.

9. Harvest at the right stage

Harvest timing affects both yield and storage life.

Action points:

Harvest once the plant tops dry and turn yellow.

Stop irrigation 10 to 15 days before digging.

Use care during lifting to avoid bruising tubers.

Allow potatoes to dry in shade before storage.

10. Store smartly and sell wisely

Proper handling after harvest can significantly reduce losses.

Action points: