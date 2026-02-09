How Indian Farmers Are Giving Pulse Farming a Modern Upgrade

Pulses such as chickpeas, lentils and various beans play an important role in guaranteeing nutritional security while also contributing to soil health through biological nitrogen fixation.

Despite their relevance, pulse crops have historically shown lower productivity compared to cereals. This has largely been due to their cultivation under rain-dependent conditions, limited use of quality inputs, and reliance on traditional farming practices.

In recent years, the increasing availability of irrigation facilities, along with the adoption of modern farming techniques, has helped overcome many of these constraints. Together, these factors have contributed to more stable yields and improved productivity in pulse cultivation.

Role of irrigation in strengthening pulse productivity

Importance of a timely water supply

Although pulses are generally considered drought-tolerant, they require adequate soil moisture at critical stages of growth to achieve optimum yields. Flowering and pod formation are particularly sensitive phases. Moisture stress during these stages often leads to flower drop, poor pod setting and reduced grain filling, ultimately lowering yields. Irrigation helps address this issue by guaranteeing a timely and controlled supply of water when crops need it most.

Although pulses are generally considered drought-tolerant, they require adequate soil moisture to achieve optimum yields. Photograph: (Invest4land)

Supplementary and protective irrigation

Supplementary irrigation during dry spells plays a valuable role in stabilising pulse production. Even one or two protective irrigations at critical growth stages can considerably reduce yield losses. Assured access to water also allows better planning of sowing operations and encourages farmers to invest in improved crop management practices without the constant risk of crop failure.

Efficient irrigation methods

Modern irrigation techniques, particularly drip irrigation, have further improved water use efficiency in pulse cultivation. By delivering water directly to the root zone, drip systems minimise evaporation and runoff losses.

When irrigation is combined with fertigation, nutrients are supplied along with water, improving nutrient availability and uptake. This results in better crop growth, higher yields and reduced input wastage.

Contribution of modern farming techniques

1. Use of improved varieties

The adoption of improved, high-yielding pulse varieties has been a key factor in increasing productivity. These varieties are typically short-duration, tolerant to moisture stress and resistant to major pests and diseases. Their improved genetic potential allows them to perform better under both irrigated and limited-moisture conditions, making them suitable for diverse farming situations.

The adoption of improved, high-yielding pulse varieties has been a key factor in increasing productivity. Photograph: (Asia Farming)

2. Balanced nutrient management

Proper nutrient management is essential for realising the yield potential of pulse crops. Balanced application of fertilisers, especially phosphorus, supports root development and effective nodulation. Strong nodulation improves the natural nitrogen-fixing capacity of pulses, reducing dependence on external nitrogen inputs while improving soil fertility.

3. Precision and conservation agriculture practices

Precision and conservation-based practices have improved the efficient use of land, water and nutrients. Techniques such as raised-bed planting, mulching and timely irrigation scheduling help conserve soil moisture and maintain favourable soil structure. These practices support better crop growth and increase resilience during periods of water stress.

4. Cropping systems and diversification

Inclusion of pulses in crop rotations, intercropping, and mixed farming systems improves land-use efficiency and soil health. Pulses enrich the soil through nitrogen fixation, benefiting subsequent crops and reducing fertiliser requirements. Such systems contribute to long-term sustainability while also improving overall farm productivity.

5. Use of digital and advisory tools

The gradual adoption of digital tools and farm advisory services has added a modern dimension to pulse cultivation. Soil moisture sensors, weather-based advisories and decision-support systems help farmers make informed choices regarding irrigation timing, fertiliser application and pest management. These tools reduce unnecessary input use while improving economic returns.

The gradual adoption of digital tools and farm advisory services has added a modern dimension to pulse cultivation. Photograph: (Atom Aviation)

Practices farmers can follow to improve pulse productivity

Provide protective irrigation at critical stages such as flowering and pod formation.

Adopt efficient irrigation methods, such as drip irrigation, where feasible.

Use certified, high-yielding and stress-tolerant pulse varieties.

Apply fertilisers in a balanced manner, with special attention to phosphorus.

Practise soil and water conservation methods such as mulching and raised beds.

Integrate pulses into crop rotations and intercropping systems.

Make use of weather forecasts and advisory services for timely farm operations.

The combined adoption of irrigation and modern farming techniques has brought about a noticeable improvement in pulse productivity. Irrigation reduces dependence on uncertain rainfall and protects crops during sensitive growth stages, while improved varieties, balanced nutrient management and precision farming practices enrich yield potential.

Together, these measures have strengthened the sustainability and resilience of pulse cultivation, confirming that pulses continue to play an important role in food security and soil health.