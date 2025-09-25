Father-Daughter Duo Turn Farmland into a Sustainable Dream with BaapBeti Farms

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in April 2025.

“What do you want to do in life?”

This question was posed by Sneha Rajguru’s father, Anil Rajguru, during a thoughtful late-night conversation.

At that time, Sneha was working as a script supervisor in Mumbai’s bustling film industry, contributing to major productions like Bulbul and Luka Chhupi. Her career took her to various locations, each possessing its own unique charm.

Sneha’s response to her father’s question revealed a heartfelt truth — while her career in filmmaking brought her joy, it was the simplicity and fulfillment she found in farming that called to her more profoundly.

“When my father asked me what I wanted to do in life, I realised I wanted to pursue something that connected me to nature. So, one day, I simply woke up, packed my bags, and moved back to Pune from Mumbai, leaving behind my career in films,” she shares.



A temporary stay on a permaculture farm in West Bengal inspired Sneha to reconnect with nature and practice sustainable agriculture.

It was the idyllic landscapes of West Bengal that truly planted the seeds of her newfound passion. “Travelling for work often involved extended stays in beautiful locales across India. During one of these trips, I discovered an isolated farm practising permaculture, a method centred on sustainable, self-reliant agriculture,” Sneha recalls.

“I lived in West Bengal for 52 days in a tent in a forest. That’s how I came across the concept of permaculture, a sustainable way of farming. The village lifestyle — eating raw and nutritional organic food with zero pesticides — was an eye-opener. It made me concerned about the quality of food we’re consuming in cities,” she says.

Sneha was deeply enchanted by the simplicity and purity of life on the farm — a stark contrast to the vibrant lights and relentless pace of Mumbai. The experience of tasting freshly harvested produce, free from chemical fertilisers or preservatives, was transformational and permanently altered her perception of food and its origins.



For Sneha, farming is about creating a legacy and dedicating her life to sustainability.

Returning to Mumbai with this newfound inspiration in tow presented its own challenges. Sneha’s heart yearned for the tranquility of the farms, drawing her irresistibly back to the land. Her father, approaching retirement, recognised the shift in her aspirations.

In this decision lay the beginning of a new chapter — one where Sneha fully embraced a life rooted in sustainability and the nurturing embrace of nature.

What began as Sneha’s personal awakening soon evolved into a shared vision. Together, they began imagining a space where they could live in sync with nature — a place that would later become 'BaapBeti Farms', a tribute to their shared commitment to sustainable agriculture.

From filmmaking to farming

Encouraged by her father, Sneha delved into the study of permaculture. She took courses to learn the art of designing and maintaining a self-sustaining farm. “The permaculture course taught me to observe and understand the language of nature,” she shares.

Armed with this knowledge, Sneha and her father scoured the outskirts of Pune until they discovered a plot of barren land that whispered promises of potential. It was surrounded by nature’s bounty, nestled among rolling hills and near a flowing water body — a place they could transform into their haven.

Together, they embarked on their mission.

The barren land required nurturing, and Sneha was unwavering in her dedication. “My father and I spent countless days on the farm, breathing life into the soil, sowing the seeds of various fruits and vegetables, nurturing them with care,” she recalls.

Sneha left her successful career as a Bollywood script supervisor to pursue sustainable farming with her father near Pune.

The landscape was designed meticulously, divided into zones that catered to different plant species and functions, crafting a harmonious ecosystem that mirrored Mother Nature herself.

On the two-acre land, Zone 1 was the hub of activity, where Sneha’s house stood amid a panoramic view of the surroundings. This zone was alive with everyday routines, housing vegetable gardens, a chicken coop, and a workspace where Sneha and her father busied themselves with daily chores, tending to the plants and animals.

“We are not just growing vegetables; we are creating a diverse ecosystem with birds, insects, and various plant species,” she says.

As they worked, they experienced the dance of seasons, each one unfurling new layers of learning about farm life.

When a dream becomes a family mission

Sharing his experiences of running BaapBeti Farms with his daughter, Anil says, “Since Sneha was a child, she has always wanted to be closer to nature. Even after her work commitments at shoots ended, she would spend time in nature, engaging with farmers. Back then, I had four more years of service left, and she expressed her interest in farming and embracing rural life. I supported her in this endeavour because I believed in her vision.”



Together with her father Anil, she founded BaapBeti Farms on barren land, which they transformed into a thriving agricultural space.

Anil continues, “Participating in farming activities has also benefited me physically. For example, I lost 18 kilograms because of the physical activity involved and eating chemical-free food. Every morning, I enjoy a stroll in nature, and it has helped regulate my blood glucose levels. Prior to this, I had never been out of the city. I love life here, and there is immense satisfaction in helping my daughter in her venture.

Meanwhile, Sneha was determined not just to build a farm but to cultivate a community. With their BaapBeti Farms, she was gradually nurturing a space for both nature and people. Travellers and guests from various corners of the country began to frequent the farm, enticed by the serene experience and lessons in sustainable living.



BaapBeti Farms also serves as a retreat and learning space for tourists and locals.

“I started hosting people on Airbnb to give them a natural lifestyle experience and learn about sustainable living,” she shares.

These visits were immersive, from guided tours by her father, who shared insights about permaculture, to hands-on activities like harvesting and soil composting.

The farm became a forum for exchanging ideas, where city dwellers rediscovered the pleasures of farm life and local farmers found new inspirations in peering through their lens.



The farm provides organic vegetables and is involved in creating a diverse ecosystem.

“Farmers who had long depended on conventional methods marveled at the organic produce we yielded. These people once doubted my capabilities to grow anything, but today, we have managed to grow strawberries, capsicum, lettuce, and are experimenting with other vegetables, all organically,” she says with pride.

The father-daughter duo is able to make up to Rs 80,000 per month from the farm. “We are self-sustained, living off the farm, and the income primarily goes back into sustainable development of the farm itself,” Sneha adds.

A new script, written in soil

The transformation Sneha and her father brought to their small patch of land epitomises the spirit of regeneration and perseverance.

Through the rhythmic cadence of planting and harvest, this father-daughter duo discovered peace and purpose on their farm — capturing not only the imagination of those who came to visit but sewing the fabric of tradition with an enduring thread of change.

“It’s a life less ordinary, a narrative rich in every sensory experience, a tale savoured not just by our family but shared with every soul who treads this lush path we’ve created,” Sneha lends a smile of content.

With each new dawn, Sneha’s life — once dictated by film reels and scripts — now unfolds on the wide canvas of the earth, where she and her father write new stories in the colours of life and growth.

For Sneha, this is not simply farming — it is cultivating a legacy, a future bound with nature. “Every day is a learning experience, and observing the growth from seed to plant to harvest is immensely rewarding. I don’t feel I can survive in the cities now. This is my life, dedicated to sustainability.”

Edited by Vidya Gowri; All images courtesy Sneha Rajguru